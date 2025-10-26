$41.900.00
October 25, 07:33 PM • 20572 views
Trump named a condition for meeting with Putin
October 25, 11:59 AM • 45236 views
Heating season in Ukraine may start in the coming days - Ministry of Energy
Exclusive
October 25, 10:22 AM • 44376 views
Switching to "winter time": psychologist gave advice on how to help the body adapt
October 25, 08:59 AM • 41255 views
Explosion at Ovruch railway station: proceedings opened under three articles
Exclusive
October 25, 08:45 AM • 58065 views
A time of inner balance amidst external storms: astrological forecast for the week of October 27 – November 2
October 25, 06:30 AM • 25288 views
Trump announced discussions on Russia's war against Ukraine with Xi Jinping: wants Beijing's help
October 25, 03:58 AM • 21837 views
Ukraine will be covered by cloudy weather with rains, in the south up to +17°Photo
October 24, 05:15 PM • 33939 views
On Saturday, Ukraine faces another day with power outage schedules: how many queues will be without "light"Video
October 24, 04:33 PM • 50153 views
Britain to provide Ukraine with 5,000 new missiles, strengthening support before winter - PM Starmer
October 24, 03:19 PM • 38788 views
The Chairman of the Verkhovna Rada stated that the draft of the new Ukrainian language orthography will be considered by the end of the year
Minus 900 soldiers and 214 UAVs: General Staff announced enemy losses for the day

Kyiv • UNN

 • 306 views

On October 25, Russian troops lost 900 soldiers and 214 UAVs. The total combat losses of the enemy from 24.02.22 to 26.10.25 are estimated at 1,136,890 personnel.

Minus 900 soldiers and 214 UAVs: General Staff announced enemy losses for the day

On October 25, Russian troops lost 900 soldiers and 214 UAVs in the war with Ukraine. This is reported by  UNN  with reference to  data  of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

Details

It is noted that the total combat losses of the enemy from 24.02.22 to 26.10.25  are approximately:

  • personnel ‒  1136890 (+900) people eliminated
    • tanks ‒  11291 (+4)
      • armored combat vehicles ‒  23477 (+18)
        • artillery systems ‒  34002 (+15)
          • MLRS ‒  1526 (0)
            • air defense systems ‒  1230 (0)
              • aircraft ‒  428 (0)
                • helicopters ‒  346 (0)
                  • UAVs of operational-tactical level ‒  74399 (+214)
                    • cruise missiles ‒  3880 (0)
                      • ships / boats ‒  28 (0)
                        • submarines ‒  1 (0)
                          • automotive equipment and fuel tanks ‒  65517 (+81)
                            • special equipment ‒  3981 (0)

                              Data is being updated.

                              Recall

                              Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Oleksandr Syrskyi  reported  that in September, enemy losses amounted to almost 29 thousand servicemen.  The Defense Forces of Ukraine continue to deter Russian occupiers in all directions.

                              Vadim Khlyudzinsky

