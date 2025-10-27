Fighting in Pokrovsk: Russians infiltrated the city but suffered losses - Air Assault Forces

$42.000.10
48.770.22
ukenru
Exclusive
08:41 AM • 9372 views
Incident with former MP Kormyshkina in Moldova: new details revealed
08:31 AM • 12096 views
Hourly power outages from 1 to 2.5 queues introduced in several regions, there are blackouts due to bad weather - Ukrenergo
Exclusive
07:54 AM • 15637 views
In Odesa pre-trial detention center, an inmate committed suicide
07:35 AM • 18291 views
Trump: Putin should focus on ending the war, not testing missiles
07:17 AM • 18132 views
Emergency power outages introduced in Kyiv and a number of regions
October 26, 03:25 PM • 55434 views
US intelligence divided on Putin's readiness for negotiations - WSJ
October 26, 02:28 PM • 52744 views
Damage to the dam in Belgorod Oblast: 4 Russian army brigades at risk of floodingVideo
October 26, 11:39 AM • 45581 views
Rains, winds, and temperature drop: what weather to expect in Ukraine at the beginning of the week
Exclusive
October 26, 10:52 AM • 47892 views
Accident involving passenger and military buses: details of the incident revealed
October 26, 10:49 AM • 29223 views
Large-scale water supply crisis in Lviv: water to return within 11-12 hours
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+11°
0m/s
97%
740mm
Popular news
Penguins living near Ukrainian polar explorers laid the first egg of the seasonPhotoOctober 27, 12:06 AM • 35624 views
Putin cannot conquer Ukraine, so he wants to destroy it with attacks on energy infrastructure - The EconomistOctober 27, 02:14 AM • 32783 views
Occupiers plan to build new prisons in the temporarily occupied territories of Kherson region for repression - CNS03:48 AM • 25092 views
Ukrainian military liberated the village of Yehorivka in Dnipropetrovsk region and showed its clearing from the occupiersVideo04:17 AM • 33194 views
Saab plans to open a Gripen fighter jet plant in Ukraine - FT07:25 AM • 9556 views
Publications
Harvest-2025 in Ukraine: which crops were harvested the most and what are the main results
Exclusive
October 26, 10:00 AM • 66868 views
New rules for deferrals from mobilization from November 1: what you need to knowOctober 25, 09:55 AM • 91499 views
A time of inner balance amidst external storms: astrological forecast for the week of October 27 – November 2
Exclusive
October 25, 08:45 AM • 111012 views
Lawyers noticed a violation of jurisdiction in the "case of lawyers" who were wiretapped by NABUOctober 24, 04:47 PM • 94138 views
Can land on autobahns and carry Meteor missiles: aviation expert explained the peculiarity of Gripen aircraft
Exclusive
October 24, 12:47 PM • 113824 views
Advertisement
Actual people
Donald Trump
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Marco Rubio
Iryna Kormyshkina
David Arakhamia
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Dnipropetrovsk Oblast
Zaporizhzhia Oblast
Slovakia
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Scandal-ridden Prince Andrew in talks to leave Royal Estate09:22 AM • 780 views
Penguins living near Ukrainian polar explorers laid the first egg of the seasonPhotoOctober 27, 12:06 AM • 35662 views
"Fake News": Trump assures he does not plan to name White House ballroom after himselfOctober 25, 11:20 AM • 59918 views
Trump plans to name new White House ballroom after himself - mediaOctober 25, 07:29 AM • 66716 views
Austin Butler in talks for a new film: what it will beOctober 25, 06:14 AM • 66355 views
Actual
Technology
Film
Tesla Model Y
The Diplomat
Financial Times

Fighting in Pokrovsk: Russians infiltrated the city but suffered losses - Air Assault Forces

Kyiv • UNN

 • 2256 views

In Pokrovsk, Donetsk Oblast, urban battles are ongoing with enemy sabotage and reconnaissance groups that have infiltrated the city. Ukrainian defenders eliminated about 40 Russians on October 25-26.

Fighting in Pokrovsk: Russians infiltrated the city but suffered losses - Air Assault Forces

In Pokrovsk, Donetsk region, urban battles continue with enemy sabotage and reconnaissance groups (DRGs), which, due to their numerical superiority in forces and means, managed to infiltrate the city and accumulate in various parts of the settlement. This is reported by UNN with reference to the 7th Rapid Response Corps of the Air Assault Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

Details

Between October 25 and 26, Ukrainian defenders eliminated about 40 Russians in Pokrovsk.

The occupiers who entered the city are not trying to entrench themselves, but intend to advance further north. Thus, the enemy wants to disperse the forces of our defense and block land logistics corridors to the city.

- the report says.

Currently, there is no talk of full control over any of Pokrovsk's districts.

At the same time, the enemy has the ability to monitor movements both in Pokrovsk and Myrnohrad. Personnel rotation is complicated and occurs with significant delays. Logistics are limited. Both air and ground drones are used to deliver necessary provisions.

 - the report says.

In addition, the occupiers are conducting classic massive assault operations along the entire defense line of the 7th Corps with the aim of breaking the defense of Ukrainian troops, bringing the demarcation line closer to Pokrovsk and Myrnohrad, and gradually establishing full control over the quarters of both cities.

In total, on October 25-26, the occupiers carried out 42 attacks along the entire defense line of the 7th Rapid Response Corps of the Air Assault Forces. The Russians did not achieve any of the goals they set for themselves. Ukrainian soldiers destroyed 64 occupiers and 4 units of armored vehicles, 2 units of automotive equipment, and 6 motorcycles. Massive assaults were repelled both due to interaction between units in the defense line of the 7th Rapid Response Corps of the Air Assault Forces and with adjacent units from the line of the 1st Corps of the National Guard of Ukraine "Azov".

 - reported the corps.

Recall

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy refuted Russia's information about the encirclement of 5,000 Ukrainian servicemen in the Kupyansk and Pokrovsk directions. He called it a lie aimed at the United States.

Yevhen Ustimenko

SocietyWar in Ukraine
Technology
Martial law
War in Ukraine
Skirmishes
Pokrovsk
National Guard of Ukraine
Myrnohrad
Armed Forces of Ukraine
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
United States