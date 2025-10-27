Fighting in Pokrovsk: Russians infiltrated the city but suffered losses - Air Assault Forces

In Pokrovsk, Donetsk region, urban battles continue with enemy sabotage and reconnaissance groups (DRGs), which, due to their numerical superiority in forces and means, managed to infiltrate the city and accumulate in various parts of the settlement. This is reported by UNN with reference to the 7th Rapid Response Corps of the Air Assault Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

Details

Between October 25 and 26, Ukrainian defenders eliminated about 40 Russians in Pokrovsk.

The occupiers who entered the city are not trying to entrench themselves, but intend to advance further north. Thus, the enemy wants to disperse the forces of our defense and block land logistics corridors to the city. - the report says.

Currently, there is no talk of full control over any of Pokrovsk's districts.

At the same time, the enemy has the ability to monitor movements both in Pokrovsk and Myrnohrad. Personnel rotation is complicated and occurs with significant delays. Logistics are limited. Both air and ground drones are used to deliver necessary provisions. - the report says.

In addition, the occupiers are conducting classic massive assault operations along the entire defense line of the 7th Corps with the aim of breaking the defense of Ukrainian troops, bringing the demarcation line closer to Pokrovsk and Myrnohrad, and gradually establishing full control over the quarters of both cities.

In total, on October 25-26, the occupiers carried out 42 attacks along the entire defense line of the 7th Rapid Response Corps of the Air Assault Forces. The Russians did not achieve any of the goals they set for themselves. Ukrainian soldiers destroyed 64 occupiers and 4 units of armored vehicles, 2 units of automotive equipment, and 6 motorcycles. Massive assaults were repelled both due to interaction between units in the defense line of the 7th Rapid Response Corps of the Air Assault Forces and with adjacent units from the line of the 1st Corps of the National Guard of Ukraine "Azov". - reported the corps.

Recall

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy refuted Russia's information about the encirclement of 5,000 Ukrainian servicemen in the Kupyansk and Pokrovsk directions. He called it a lie aimed at the United States.