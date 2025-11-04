Outage schedules today in several regions, it is advisable not to turn on powerful appliances during the evening peak - Ukrenergo

ukenru
07:40 AM • 5630 views
Poland wants to create its own drone wall to counter the Russian threat
Exclusive
07:25 AM • 16948 views
Has AI become a salvation from the personnel shortage in Ukraine?
06:34 AM • 13474 views
DIU revealed details of the operation in Pokrovsk: work is underway to eliminate enemy attempts to expand influence on logisticsPhoto
Exclusive
November 3, 04:38 PM • 62930 views
What you can save on when raising a child during wartime: life hacks for mothers of children aged 0 to 16Photo
November 3, 03:27 PM • 40504 views
A pre-trial restraint measure has been chosen for the judge who caused a fatal road accident in Prykarpattia
Exclusive
November 3, 02:53 PM • 40762 views
Smells of the Soviet past: economist explained why the number of pharmacies in Ukraine should not be reduced
November 3, 02:21 PM • 33510 views
What about the EU aid to Ukraine in the coming years and is there a connection with the IMF - the European Commission's response
Exclusive
November 3, 02:12 PM • 45456 views
Undeclared cohabitant and a ring worth 700,000 hryvnias: NACP must check the lifestyle of acting rector of SBITU Andriy KudryashovPhoto
November 3, 01:44 PM • 18471 views
Why power outage schedules can change during the day: the Ministry of Energy provided an explanation
Exclusive
November 3, 01:00 PM • 15596 views
Child vaccination rates in Ukraine remain below recommended levels
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Popular news
Ireland reduces the period of stay for Ukrainians in state housing to 30 daysNovember 3, 11:30 PM • 14169 views
The need for reforms and problems with corruption: The European Commission presented a report on the assessment of Ukraine's progress on its path to the EUNovember 4, 02:25 AM • 14978 views
ATESH agents paralyzed the work of the FSB in the Bryansk region during an inspection from Moscow (video)Video03:27 AM • 13991 views
"Competitive wars" involving law enforcement: how the aviation business and defense contracts came under attack06:30 AM • 14244 views
Jonathan Bailey named People's Sexiest Man Alive 2025Photo06:59 AM • 11404 views
Publications
Has AI become a salvation from the personnel shortage in Ukraine?
Exclusive
07:25 AM • 16948 views
"Competitive wars" involving law enforcement: how the aviation business and defense contracts came under attack06:30 AM • 14270 views
What you can save on when raising a child during wartime: life hacks for mothers of children aged 0 to 16Photo
Exclusive
November 3, 04:38 PM • 62930 views
Undeclared cohabitant and a ring worth 700,000 hryvnias: NACP must check the lifestyle of acting rector of SBITU Andriy KudryashovPhoto
Exclusive
November 3, 02:12 PM • 45456 views
Bank hotlines: how to call Oschadbank, PrivatBank, Sense Bank or MonobankNovember 3, 12:30 PM • 40943 views
Advertisement
Actual people
Donald Trump
Elon Musk
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Benjamin Netanyahu
Ruslan Kravchenko
Actual places
Ukraine
Germany
United States
Italy
Odesa Oblast
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Jonathan Bailey named People's Sexiest Man Alive 2025Photo06:59 AM • 11419 views
Kim Kardashian doubted the moon landing. NASA respondedNovember 3, 03:33 PM • 22293 views
Sydney Sweeney appeared at NASCAR race after argument with ex-fiancéPhotoNovember 3, 10:50 AM • 26799 views
Britney Spears disappears from Instagram after series of posts about ex-husbandNovember 3, 10:05 AM • 36519 views
Demi Moore, Paris Hilton, and Kristen Wiig stunned in "naked" looks at the LACMA Art+Film GalaPhotoNovember 2, 03:41 PM • 37340 views
Actual
Technology
Social network
Film
Series
The Diplomat

Outage schedules today in several regions, it is advisable not to turn on powerful appliances during the evening peak - Ukrenergo

Kyiv • UNN

 • 948 views

In Ukraine, hourly power outage schedules are applied from 8:00 to 11:00 and from 15:00 to 22:00. Electricity consumption is increasing, so Ukrainians are asked not to turn on powerful appliances simultaneously from 15:00 to 22:00.

Outage schedules today in several regions, it is advisable not to turn on powerful appliances during the evening peak - Ukrenergo

In several regions of Ukraine today, scheduled power outages are applied from 8:00 to 11:00 and from 15:00 to 22:00, electricity consumption shows an upward trend, powerful appliances should not be switched on simultaneously from 15:00 to 22:00, reported NEC "Ukrenergo" on Tuesday, writes UNN.

Details

"Electricity consumption shows an upward trend," the report says.

Today at 7:30 it was 2.5% higher than at the same time the previous day. The reason given is cloudy weather with rain in most regions of Ukraine, which leads to low efficiency of household solar power plants and a corresponding increase in energy consumption from the general grid.

On November 3, the daily maximum consumption was in the evening - 4.8% higher than the maximum of the previous working day. The reason is a smaller volume of consumption restriction measures.

Due to the difficult situation in the energy system caused by the consequences of Russian shelling, consumption restriction measures are being applied in several regions of Ukraine today. From 8:00 to 11:00 and from 15:00 to 22:00 - hourly outage schedules will be in effect. At the same time, in the same regions, power limitation schedules for industry and business will also have to be applied.

- reported Ukrenergo.

Outage schedules in each region of Ukraine can be viewed on the UNN website.

The need for economical energy consumption, as noted, remains. "Please limit the use of powerful electrical appliances. Do not switch on several such appliances simultaneously in the morning until 11:00 and during peak consumption hours in the evening - from 15:00 to 22:00," the company emphasized.

The enemy attacked the energy infrastructure of Odesa region. Emergency recovery work continues at the damaged energy infrastructure facilities.

- also indicated in the Ministry of Energy.

Odesa region suffered two waves of Russian drone attacks on port infrastructure and energy: consequences shown04.11.25, 09:04 • 1680 views

Julia Shramko

SocietyEconomy
Technology
Electricity outage schedules
Energy
War in Ukraine
Power outage
Electricity
Odesa Oblast
Ministry of Energy of Ukraine
Ukrenergo
Ukraine