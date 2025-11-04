Outage schedules today in several regions, it is advisable not to turn on powerful appliances during the evening peak - Ukrenergo

In several regions of Ukraine today, scheduled power outages are applied from 8:00 to 11:00 and from 15:00 to 22:00, electricity consumption shows an upward trend, powerful appliances should not be switched on simultaneously from 15:00 to 22:00, reported NEC "Ukrenergo" on Tuesday, writes UNN.

Details

"Electricity consumption shows an upward trend," the report says.

Today at 7:30 it was 2.5% higher than at the same time the previous day. The reason given is cloudy weather with rain in most regions of Ukraine, which leads to low efficiency of household solar power plants and a corresponding increase in energy consumption from the general grid.

On November 3, the daily maximum consumption was in the evening - 4.8% higher than the maximum of the previous working day. The reason is a smaller volume of consumption restriction measures.

Due to the difficult situation in the energy system caused by the consequences of Russian shelling, consumption restriction measures are being applied in several regions of Ukraine today. From 8:00 to 11:00 and from 15:00 to 22:00 - hourly outage schedules will be in effect. At the same time, in the same regions, power limitation schedules for industry and business will also have to be applied. - reported Ukrenergo.

Outage schedules in each region of Ukraine can be viewed on the UNN website.

The need for economical energy consumption, as noted, remains. "Please limit the use of powerful electrical appliances. Do not switch on several such appliances simultaneously in the morning until 11:00 and during peak consumption hours in the evening - from 15:00 to 22:00," the company emphasized.

The enemy attacked the energy infrastructure of Odesa region. Emergency recovery work continues at the damaged energy infrastructure facilities. - also indicated in the Ministry of Energy.

Odesa region suffered two waves of Russian drone attacks on port infrastructure and energy: consequences shown