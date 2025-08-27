$41.400.03
"Our position on this issue is unequivocal": President of Azerbaijan supported the territorial integrity of Ukraine

Kyiv • UNN

 • 522 views

Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev stated his clear support for Ukraine's territorial integrity since the beginning of the Russian invasion. This position is due to Azerbaijan's own experience, which suffered from the violation of its territorial integrity.

"Our position on this issue is unequivocal": President of Azerbaijan supported the territorial integrity of Ukraine

President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev confirmed that from the very beginning of Russia's war against Ukraine, his country has taken a clear position in defense of Ukraine's territorial integrity. This was reported by "AZERTAC", writes UNN.

Our position on this issue is unequivocal. And again, returning to what was discussed regarding Azerbaijani-Russian relations, we have supported the territorial integrity of Ukraine since the first days of the Russian invasion of Ukraine and continue to support it.

- he said.

According to him, this position is due to the state's own experience, which "suffered from the violation of its territorial integrity."

Aliyev emphasized that Azerbaijan consistently opposes all forms of separatism and upholds the principle of state unity not only on paper, but also in practice - "not only legal unity and border control, but also physical unity," stressing the importance of effective political institutions in the country.

Aliyev linked this position to Azerbaijani-Russian relations and spoke about regional issues, in particular about the interest in preserving sovereignty and stability in Syria and countering separatism in various regions.

Zelenskyy: Russian strike is absolutely demonstrative before the meeting in Washington, in Odesa the enemy attacked an energy facility of an Azerbaijani company

Olga Rozgon

PoliticsNews of the World
Ilham Aliyev
Azerbaijan
Syria
Ukraine