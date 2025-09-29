Orphanage "Sonechko" in Zaporizhzhia received over UAH 230 million without children: prosecutor's office launched an investigation

The Zaporizhzhia City Prosecutor's Office has launched an investigation into the possible embezzlement of UAH 230 million allocated for the maintenance of the "Sonechko" orphanage. This was reported by the Office of the Prosecutor General, writes UNN.

Details

"Under the procedural guidance of the Shevchenkivskyi District Prosecutor's Office of Zaporizhzhia, a pre-trial investigation has been launched into the possible abuse of official position by officials of one of the social institutions, which led to grave consequences (Part 2 of Article 364 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine)," the Office of the Prosecutor General reported.

It is noted that the reason for entering the information into the Unified Register of Pre-trial Investigations was a publication in the NGL.media media regarding the activities of this orphanage.

"According to available data, despite the fact that its pupils were evacuated at the beginning of the full-scale invasion, the institution continued to receive significant budget funding," the Office of the Prosecutor General reported.

It is reported that over the past three years, more than UAH 230 million has been allocated from the state budget for its maintenance. These funds were directed to staff salaries, utility payments, and other expenses. The Office of the Prosecutor General added that the actual absence of children calls into question the justification of such expenditures.

"Currently, within the framework of the criminal proceedings, initial investigative actions are being carried out, all circumstances of possible abuses and the circle of persons involved in illegal activities are being clarified," the report says.

Addition

Three employees of the "Kyiv Aviation Institute" have been notified of suspicion of large-scale embezzlement of budget funds.

According to the Office of the Prosecutor General, the officials acted as part of an organized group and, through a scheme of fictitious employment, withdrew more than UAH 16.6 million from the state budget.

In Cherkasy region, a prosecutor and former members of the regional medical and social expert commission were exposed, who are suspected of illegal registration of disability, fraud with budget funds, and official crimes.