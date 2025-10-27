Orban asked Pope Leo XIV to support Hungary's anti-war initiatives
Kyiv • UNN
Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban met with Pope Leo XIV and asked him to support Hungary's anti-war efforts. Orban will also discuss with Trump the impact of US sanctions against Russian oil companies.
Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orbán met with Pope Leo XIV and asked him to support his country's anti-war efforts. Orbán wrote about this on his X page, UNN reports.
Details
"I asked His Holiness to support Hungary's anti-war efforts. A private audience with His Holiness Pope Leo XIV," Orbán wrote on his X page.
Addition
Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orbán and US President Donald Trump will meet next week to discuss the impact of American sanctions against Russian oil companies.
Viktor Orbán stated that the country is working on how to circumvent US sanctions against Russian oil companies "Lukoil" and "Rosneft".