Orban asked Pope Leo XIV to support Hungary's anti-war initiatives

Exclusive
02:34 PM • 11978 views
It will become more difficult to buy medicines: Ukrainians against the initiative to reduce the number of pharmacies VIDEOVideo
Exclusive
02:25 PM • 16691 views
The number of drunk driving offenses has increased: the Prosecutor General's Office reported which regions are leadingPhoto
Exclusive
12:53 PM • 29389 views
Hryvnia holds steady: why the NBU is preventing a sharp fall and what will happen to the dollar
Exclusive
11:47 AM • 26039 views
Will Kyiv have a main New Year's tree: when will the decision be made
October 27, 10:46 AM • 31234 views
A ceasefire plan should be developed within 7-10 days, but Putin is unlikely to agree to it - Zelenskyy
Exclusive
October 27, 08:41 AM • 37820 views
Incident with former MP Kormyshkina in Moldova: new details revealed
October 27, 08:31 AM • 40706 views
Hourly power outages from 1 to 2.5 queues introduced in several regions, there are blackouts due to bad weather - Ukrenergo
Exclusive
October 27, 07:54 AM • 36496 views
In Odesa pre-trial detention center, an inmate committed suicide
October 27, 07:35 AM • 34446 views
Trump: Putin should focus on ending the war, not testing missiles
October 27, 07:17 AM • 28232 views
Emergency power outages introduced in Kyiv and a number of regions
Saab plans to open a Gripen fighter jet plant in Ukraine - FTOctober 27, 07:25 AM • 42529 views
Controversial Prince Andrew in talks to leave Royal EstateOctober 27, 09:22 AM • 42588 views
Sydney Sweeney Debuts Striking Bob Haircut Amid Scooter Braun Romance RumorsPhoto11:25 AM • 31079 views
Meghan Markle wore a $1600 outfit for Halloween celebration with Prince Harry and childrenVideo12:28 PM • 20592 views
State Biotechnological University under the control of a bribe-taker: schemes, clone firms, and millions from the budget. Part 1Photo01:30 PM • 17213 views
5 classic Halloween punches: warm up and get into the holiday spiritPhoto04:54 PM • 1534 views
State Biotechnological University under the control of a bribe-taker: schemes, clone firms, and millions from the budget. Part 1Photo01:30 PM • 17584 views
Hryvnia holds steady: why the NBU is preventing a sharp fall and what will happen to the dollar
Exclusive
12:53 PM • 29372 views
Harvest-2025 in Ukraine: which crops were harvested the most and what are the main results
Exclusive
October 26, 10:00 AM • 92049 views
New rules for deferrals from mobilization from November 1: what you need to knowOctober 25, 09:55 AM • 113561 views
Donald Trump
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Xi Jinping
Viktor Orbán
Denys Shmyhal
Ukraine
United States
France
State Border of Ukraine
China
Meghan Markle wore a $1600 outfit for Halloween celebration with Prince Harry and childrenVideo12:28 PM • 20946 views
Sydney Sweeney Debuts Striking Bob Haircut Amid Scooter Braun Romance RumorsPhoto11:25 AM • 31765 views
Controversial Prince Andrew in talks to leave Royal EstateOctober 27, 09:22 AM • 43282 views
Penguins living near Ukrainian polar explorers laid the first egg of the seasonPhotoOctober 27, 12:06 AM • 60766 views
"Fake News": Trump assures he does not plan to name White House ballroom after himselfOctober 25, 11:20 AM • 82729 views
Technology
Social network
The Diplomat
Starlink
Falcon 9

Orban asked Pope Leo XIV to support Hungary's anti-war initiatives

Kyiv • UNN

 • 762 views

Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban met with Pope Leo XIV and asked him to support Hungary's anti-war efforts. Orban will also discuss with Trump the impact of US sanctions against Russian oil companies.

Orban asked Pope Leo XIV to support Hungary's anti-war initiatives

Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orbán met with Pope Leo XIV and asked him to support his country's anti-war efforts. Orbán wrote about this on his X page, UNN reports.

Details

"I asked His Holiness to support Hungary's anti-war efforts. A private audience with His Holiness Pope Leo XIV," Orbán wrote on his X page.

Addition

Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orbán and US President Donald Trump will meet next week to discuss the impact of American sanctions against Russian oil companies.

Viktor Orbán stated that the country is working on how to circumvent US sanctions against Russian oil companies "Lukoil" and "Rosneft".

Pavlo Zinchenko

