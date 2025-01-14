Optimism grows in Europe that Trump may not force Ukraine into premature talks with Russia - Bloomberg

ukenru
"Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
02:39 PM • 128198 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 116520 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

Exclusive
"Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 124579 views

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 125805 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 157098 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Government abolishes the "Shlyakh" system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 108215 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 153831 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 104170 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year
February 27, 05:54 PM • 113759 views

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year

Exclusive
Expert of the Human Rights Center on the deportation of Ukrainian children to Belarus: they are quiet
February 27, 01:35 PM • 117085 views

Expert of the Human Rights Center on the deportation of Ukrainian children to Belarus: they are quiet

Oil prices have fallen: what's the problem

Oil prices have fallen: what's the problem

February 28, 10:17 AM • 107074 views
Macron urged Europe to abandon “happy vassalization” towards the US

Macron urged Europe to abandon “happy vassalization” towards the US

February 28, 11:38 AM • 37487 views
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin
02:48 PM • 115743 views

Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

02:48 PM • 115743 views
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day
03:20 PM • 113687 views

Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

03:20 PM • 113687 views
Trump after a dispute with Zelensky: "He can come back when he is ready for peace"
06:35 PM • 37172 views

Trump after a dispute with Zelensky: “He can come back when he is ready for peace”

06:35 PM • 37172 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

02:39 PM • 128198 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 157098 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 153831 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 182772 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias
February 27, 11:50 AM • 172213 views

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 172213 views
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

03:20 PM • 113687 views
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

02:48 PM • 115743 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

February 28, 09:59 AM • 138164 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: "It's inevitable after Trump's re-election"
February 28, 09:03 AM • 130175 views

The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

February 28, 09:03 AM • 130175 views
Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

February 26, 05:09 PM • 147765 views
Optimism grows in Europe that Trump may not force Ukraine into premature talks with Russia - Bloomberg
Kyiv  •  UNN
 • 30783 views

Optimism grows in Europe that Trump may not force Ukraine into premature talks with Russia - Bloomberg

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 30783 views

Ukraine's European allies have held private talks with the Trump team about supporting Ukraine. Officials expressed cautious optimism that the new US administration would not force Kyiv into premature negotiations with Russia.

Ukraine's European allies have expressed cautious optimism that US President-elect Donald Trump will not force Kyiv into premature negotiations with Russia. This was reported by Bloomberg, according to UNN.

According to European officials familiar with the matter, who declined to be identified because the talks were held behind closed doors, the recognition followed a series of private talks with members of Trump's team, during which the transatlantic partners emphasized the need for continued support for Ukraine.

According to them, this exchange of views opens up the prospect that the new administration can help war-torn Ukraine return to a strong position even before any negotiations take place.

Trump ready to meet with putin “as soon as possible” after inauguration: what is known about the talks14.01.25, 07:11 • 27625 views

But those who have held private talks warn that they do not know what the new president will do.

According to the Europeans, Trump officials accepted two arguments: that the new US leader would risk humiliation comparable to President Joe Biden's chaotic withdrawal from Afghanistan if he stopped helping Ukraine; and second, that allowing Russia to win would only spur China to take more aggressive steps.

A week before the 47th president is sworn in, it is still unclear how Trump will handle the Russian war. According to European and Ukrainian officials, the Trump team has several ideas, but no plan for Ukraine that can be implemented after the January 20 inauguration.

But the talk has sparked a sense of cautious relief in European capitals, where officials have been playing out worst-case scenarios if Trump keeps his promise to end the war quickly - and perhaps strikes a deal that sidelines Kyiv and supports Russian President Vladimir Putin

- Bloomberg writes.

Trump prepares meeting with Putin to discuss “peace deal”: Waltz says if talks will involve Ukraine12.01.25, 18:24 • 35938 views

Tatiana Kraevskaya

Tatiana Kraevskaya

