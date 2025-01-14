Optimism grows in Europe that Trump may not force Ukraine into premature talks with Russia - Bloomberg

Ukraine's European allies have expressed cautious optimism that US President-elect Donald Trump will not force Kyiv into premature negotiations with Russia. This was reported by Bloomberg, according to UNN.

According to European officials familiar with the matter, who declined to be identified because the talks were held behind closed doors, the recognition followed a series of private talks with members of Trump's team, during which the transatlantic partners emphasized the need for continued support for Ukraine.

According to them, this exchange of views opens up the prospect that the new administration can help war-torn Ukraine return to a strong position even before any negotiations take place.

Trump ready to meet with putin “as soon as possible” after inauguration: what is known about the talks

But those who have held private talks warn that they do not know what the new president will do.

According to the Europeans, Trump officials accepted two arguments: that the new US leader would risk humiliation comparable to President Joe Biden's chaotic withdrawal from Afghanistan if he stopped helping Ukraine; and second, that allowing Russia to win would only spur China to take more aggressive steps.

A week before the 47th president is sworn in, it is still unclear how Trump will handle the Russian war. According to European and Ukrainian officials, the Trump team has several ideas, but no plan for Ukraine that can be implemented after the January 20 inauguration.

But the talk has sparked a sense of cautious relief in European capitals, where officials have been playing out worst-case scenarios if Trump keeps his promise to end the war quickly - and perhaps strikes a deal that sidelines Kyiv and supports Russian President Vladimir Putin - Bloomberg writes.

Trump prepares meeting with Putin to discuss “peace deal”: Waltz says if talks will involve Ukraine