Trump prepares meeting with Putin to discuss “peace deal”: Waltz says if talks will involve Ukraine

US President-elect Donald Trump believes that a deal on Ukraine is impossible without a dialogue with Russia. He plans to work on this in the coming months. This was stated by Mike Waltz, the future National Security Advisor to the US President, in an interview with the American TV channel ABC News, according to UNN.

Details

Mike Waltz said that preparations for a meeting between Trump and Putin are already underway. According to him, Trump believes that an agreement on ending the war in Ukraine is impossible without a dialogue with Russia.

"From President Trump's point of view, you can't make a deal unless you have some form of relationship and dialogue with the other side, and we will absolutely create that in the coming months," Volz said.

Asked whether he expects Trump to meet only with Putin at first, or whether there will be an attempt to involve Ukraine in the first talks, he replied that "we have not yet determined the exact structure of this meeting, we are working on it now.

Addendum

Waltz expects a phone call between Donald Trump and Russian dictator Vladimir Putin to take place in the coming days or weeks.