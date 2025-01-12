Trump prepares meeting with Putin to discuss “peace deal”: Waltz says if talks will involve Ukraine

ukenru
Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
08:24 PM • 37364 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 144171 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 125555 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 133296 views

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 133006 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 169269 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 110320 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 162733 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 104397 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year
February 27, 05:54 PM • 113931 views

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year

Exclusives
February 28, 11:38 AM • 88894 views
February 28, 02:48 PM • 128440 views
February 28, 03:20 PM • 127090 views
06:08 PM • 86520 views
06:35 PM • 100209 views
February 28, 02:39 PM • 144171 views
February 28, 09:20 AM • 169269 views
February 28, 06:23 AM • 162733 views
February 27, 01:15 PM • 190541 views
February 27, 11:50 AM • 179804 views
February 28, 03:20 PM • 127090 views
February 28, 02:48 PM • 128440 views
February 28, 09:59 AM • 142271 views
February 28, 09:03 AM • 133956 views
February 26, 05:09 PM • 151193 views
Trump prepares meeting with Putin to discuss “peace deal”: Waltz says if talks will involve Ukraine

Kyiv  •  UNN

 35939 views

Trump's adviser announced that a meeting between the newly elected US president and Putin is being prepared to discuss ending the war. According to Waltz, a telephone conversation between the two may take place in the near future.

US President-elect Donald Trump believes that a deal on Ukraine is impossible without a dialogue with Russia. He plans to work on this in the coming months.  This was stated by Mike Waltz, the future National Security Advisor to the US President, in an interview with the American TV channel ABC News, according to UNN.

Details

Mike Waltz said that preparations for a meeting between Trump and Putin are already underway. According to him, Trump believes that an agreement on ending the war in Ukraine is impossible without a dialogue with Russia. 

"From President Trump's point of view, you can't make a deal unless you have some form of relationship and dialogue with the other side, and we will absolutely create that in the coming months," Volz said. 

Asked whether he expects Trump to meet only with Putin at first, or whether there will be an attempt to involve Ukraine in the first talks, he replied that "we have not yet determined the exact structure of this meeting, we are working on it now.

Addendum 

Waltz expects a phone call between Donald Trump and Russian dictator Vladimir Putin to take place in the coming days or weeks. 

Tatiana Kraevskaya

PoliticsNews of the World
donald-trumpDonald Trump
ukraineUkraine

