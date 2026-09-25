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OpenAI is preparing to launch the GPT-6 Cyber cybersecurity model

Kyiv • UNN

 • 276 views

OpenAI may introduce GPT-6 Cyber and a product for the secure deployment of models in the coming weeks. The release is expected before DevDay on September 29.

OpenAI is preparing to launch the GPT-6 Cyber cybersecurity model

OpenAI is expected to unveil its next cybersecurity-focused model, GPT-6 Cyber, in the coming weeks. Fortune reported this on September 24, writes UNN.

Details

According to several sources familiar with the plans, "OpenAI is preparing to unveil its latest cybersecurity-focused model, GPT-6 Cyber, in the coming weeks." The company will also introduce a new product to help customers deploy the model in a safer and more automated manner.

The new, as-yet-unnamed product will be a first for OpenAI and will continue a paradigm first applied by OpenAI in its consumer products, where ChatGPT serves as a gateway through which many users access new models such as GPT-6 Astra. It is intended to help customers create automated workflows and eliminate vulnerabilities amid increasingly sophisticated AI-enabled cyberattacks. It also gives OpenAI greater control over how its models are used for security monitoring.

According to the source, a limited number of customers in the application-only OpenAI Daybreak Red program already have access to GPT-6 Cyber ​​for alpha testing. Daybreak is the company’s cybersecurity program, divided into two access levels—red (Red) and blue (Blue). Customers in the Daybreak Red program have access to OpenAI’s most advanced cybersecurity products. Daybreak Blue is a more general access program, although it is also intended only for applications.

The release of new cybersecurity products comes amid criticism of OpenAI and other leading AI laboratories over a series of alarming incidents in which "unauthorized" agents escaped their "sandboxes" and hacked external websites, including the Hugging Face website and the Australian government’s website. But while these incidents have raised concerns about AI security risks, OpenAI’s new cybersecurity tools are part of the company’s ongoing efforts to develop security products for AI, the publication notes.

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GPT-6 Cyber ​​is the fourth cybersecurity-focused model released by OpenAI this year. The first was GPT-5.4 Cyber ​​in April 2026, followed by GPT-5.5 Cyber ​​in June and GPT-5.6 Cyber ​​in August. OpenAI has focused on enterprise sales of cybersecurity products, and this work is now led by Chief Revenue Officer Dali Raich, who joined the company in August.

OpenAI failed to notice that its AI agents used a forum for a hacking attack - media06.08.26, 14:03 • 3361 view

Earlier this month, OpenAI said it would invest $1 billion to subsidize the use of its cybersecurity products for critical services.

Next week, OpenAI also plans to release a dozen or more other products at its annual DevDay event, which will take place on September 29, according to another source familiar with the agenda. Most of these releases are unrelated to cybersecurity and instead concern other areas of the business aimed at both the enterprise and consumer segments.

According to the source, OpenAI has paused all major launches over the past two weeks, with the exception of the affordable GPT-6 Sol and Luna models, in order to release them at DevDay. Earlier this month, CEO Sam Altman hinted at a large number of new releases at DevDay in a tweet featuring several ship emojis.

World leaders want to strengthen oversight of AI, while Trump is betting on "superintelligence" - media23.09.26, 09:48 • 5747 views

Julia Shramko

Technologies
Cyberattack
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Sam Altman
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