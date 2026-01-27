Open competition or backroom decision: why the appointment of the head of the State Aviation Service of Ukraine has become a matter of national security

$43.130.01
51.060.41
ukenru
11:34 AM • 1026 views
Remembrance Day. The Holocaust: how people were exterminated and why the world should not forget it
Exclusive
10:00 AM • 9306 views
Zelenskyy's new tone towards Europe: from gratitude to harsh criticism
08:29 AM • 10559 views
After Odrex sued UNN, the journalist was not allowed into the press conference
Exclusive
07:30 AM • 13348 views
Kyiv faces a shortage of drivers: the biggest deficit is in bus services
January 26, 05:23 PM • 29302 views
New trilateral meeting of Ukraine, USA, and Russia, tentatively, to take place on February 1 - Zelenskyy
Exclusive
January 26, 04:43 PM • 77008 views
From production to shelf: how unstable electricity supply changes the cost of products
January 26, 01:53 PM • 45313 views
EU stated that there is no mention of a specific date for Ukraine's accession in the prosperity plan
Exclusive
January 26, 12:45 PM • 48595 views
Lack of light, heat, and communication: how it affects the psyche and what helps maintain inner balance
Exclusive
January 26, 11:57 AM • 40495 views
Truth under ban: StopOdrex website blocked after complaint from Odrex clinic
January 26, 11:38 AM • 66536 views
How a US immigration agency became a symbol of fear, violence, and protests: the American ICE agency
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
−4°
2.9m/s
89%
743mm
Electricity outage schedules
Popular news
France blocks Ukraine's attempts to acquire British Storm Shadow missiles - The TelegraphJanuary 27, 02:28 AM • 36752 views
Russia must be held accountable for a just peace - Ukraine's Permanent Representative to the UNJanuary 27, 03:02 AM • 11663 views
Attack on Odesa on January 27: three wounded, part of a building destroyedPhotoJanuary 27, 03:26 AM • 4868 views
Emergency power outages hit several regions - Ukrenergo06:18 AM • 21793 views
"We advise you to contact Putin, who started this war": The Ministry of Foreign Affairs responded to Italian Deputy Prime Minister Salvini's statements about Zelenskyy and the peace agreement08:03 AM • 7406 views
Publications
Open competition or backroom decision: why the appointment of the head of the State Aviation Service of Ukraine has become a matter of national security11:42 AM • 360 views
Remembrance Day. The Holocaust: how people were exterminated and why the world should not forget it11:34 AM • 1026 views
Zelenskyy's new tone towards Europe: from gratitude to harsh criticism
Exclusive
10:00 AM • 9306 views
Election of the Deputy Head of the SAPO: The Council of Prosecutors explained how the Competition Commission is formed and how many people wanted to join itJanuary 26, 06:05 PM • 39177 views
From production to shelf: how unstable electricity supply changes the cost of products
Exclusive
January 26, 04:43 PM • 77008 views
Actual people
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Donald Trump
Serhiy Lysak
Elina Svitolina
Oksen Lisovyi
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Odesa
Kharkiv
Village
Advertisement
UNN Lite
The history of the Armani fashion empire will be filmed by Oscar winner Bobby MorescoJanuary 26, 05:14 PM • 21817 views
Oleh Vynnyk's friend revealed the reasons for the singer's health problems and why he did not serve in the Armed Forces of UkraineJanuary 26, 02:43 PM • 21442 views
New track, new video, new album: Harry Styles returns after three years of silenceVideoJanuary 26, 02:07 PM • 21995 views
"They wanted a show, but I didn't give them a show": "The Bachelor-14" star Shamiya revealed why she was fined $5,000 on the projectJanuary 26, 11:48 AM • 24802 views
Amazon's internal chat exploded with memes in anticipation of new layoffs, referencing Bezos's "two-pizza rule" - reportJanuary 24, 11:07 AM • 43387 views
Actual
Technology
Social network
Heating
Film
Financial Times

Open competition or backroom decision: why the appointment of the head of the State Aviation Service of Ukraine has become a matter of national security

Kyiv • UNN

 • 368 views

The appointment of the head of the State Aviation Service of Ukraine directly affects national security, defense capabilities, and the security of critical aviation infrastructure. That is why the choice between an open competition and a backroom appointment is a choice between professional management and political risks in a strategically important area. Holding an open competition is the only mechanism to minimize threats to the state and ensure trust in government decisions.

Open competition or backroom decision: why the appointment of the head of the State Aviation Service of Ukraine has become a matter of national security

The appointment of the head of the State Aviation Service of Ukraine has long gone beyond a simple personnel procedure. In fact, it is about choosing a model for managing a strategically important regulator: transparent and professional, or closed, backroom, and politically motivated. And right now, the government is facing a choice that will have direct consequences for the country's defense capabilities. How the government should act to protect one of the most important areas, read in the UNN material.

Formally, the Cabinet of Ministers can appoint the head of the State Aviation Service of Ukraine without an open competition – martial law allows it. But the key word here is "can," not "must." After all, current legislation does not prohibit announcing an open competition even in wartime. Moreover, the practice of holding an open competition for the position has been repeatedly applied by the government since 2022. That is, the issue is not legal restrictions, but solely political will.

Against the backdrop of a full-scale war, the State Aviation Service has ceased to be a "technical" body. After all, it is responsible for the certification of aviation equipment, market access for enterprises, flight safety, as well as for decisions that directly affect the fulfillment of defense orders, logistics, humanitarian and evacuation missions. An error or an intentionally harmful decision in this area is not just a management failure, but a risk to national security.

That is why the situation around one of the candidates for the head of the body, Ihor Zelinsky, whom Deputy Prime Minister Oleksiy Kuleba submitted for consideration by the Cabinet of Ministers, raises many questions.

As UNN previously reported, Zelinsky is not new to the aviation sector – he worked as deputy head of the State Aviation Service of Ukraine and was dismissed in 2025. Representatives of the aviation industry associate his period of work with the systemic decline of transport aviation. During this time, the Il-76 fleet, which is critical for military and humanitarian transportation, actually disappeared from the Ukrainian register. Some aircraft were excluded from the register, some were blocked by regulatory decisions, and some actually came under Russian control.

Additional questions regarding Zelinsky's candidacy also arise against the backdrop of one of his most resonant decisions in the aviation sector, made after the start of Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine.

This refers to the use of documents from the Russian sanctioned company PJSC "Il". Despite the current sanctions regime, Zelinsky issued airworthiness review certificates for aircraft based on the decisions of this enterprise, effectively legalizing the documents of the aggressor country's company through the Ukrainian state regulator. And this despite the fact that at that time there was already a certified organization in Ukraine capable of providing appropriate technical support without involving Russian structures.

According to experts, such decisions not only contradicted Ukraine's sanctions policy but also created direct risks to national security, as they effectively opened up the possibility of continued interaction with enterprises of the aggressor state's defense-industrial complex.

It is indicative that these risks have already become the subject of attention of law enforcement agencies. Thus, the Security Service of Ukraine is conducting a special check of the candidate for the position of head of the State Aviation Service, Ihor Zelinsky, during which it will take into account possible harm to the state in case of his appointment. This was previously reported by UNN with reference to the response of authorized bodies.

The regulator has no right to issue permits, certificates, or other acts if their basis is decisions or conclusions of Russian companies that are under sanctions. The sanctions regime means a complete ban on any direct or indirect cooperation. Issuing a permit in such a situation actually legalizes the influence of a sanctioned entity through a state body of Ukraine.

- said lawyer Dmytro Kasianenko.

Against this background, Kuleba's desire to appoint the head of the State Aviation Service of Ukraine without an open competition looks at least strange. After all, a full-fledged open selection would automatically mean public interviews, questions about past decisions, analysis of candidates' activities, and comparison of alternatives. This is precisely what they are obviously trying to avoid.

In a comment to UNN, political scientist Volodymyr Tsybulko directly pointed to the systemic problem of such appointments. According to him, selection based on loyalty, not professionalism, inevitably leads to the degradation of state institutions. And in the case of the aviation industry, these consequences can be fatal.

In fact, the quality of officials appointed without competitions is very low, and this simply leads to catastrophic consequences.

- Tsybulko believes.

Let us remind you

Ukraine is already preparing to resume competitions for key positions. Relevant decisions and legislative changes are in the process of being adopted. Therefore, attempts to appoint the head of the State Aviation Service of Ukraine "quickly and without fuss" right now look like an attempt to make it before the competitive mechanism becomes inevitable.

The main conclusion in this story is obvious: the government must announce an open competition for the position of head of the aviation regulator. This does not contradict the law, does not interfere with military administration, and, on the contrary, is almost the only way to choose a truly competent leader. Transparent selection minimizes risks to defense capabilities, removes questions about political agreements, and demonstrates that the state, even in times of war, is capable of acting openly and responsibly. Especially in an area where the price of error is the country's security.

Lilia Podolyak

SocietyPoliticsPublications
Sanctions
Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine
Martial law
War in Ukraine
Security Service of Ukraine
Ukraine