Only Trump can stop Russia's war against Ukraine - Sybiha

An earthquake of magnitude 3.0 occurred in Poltava region
Exclusive
01:58 PM • 9532 views
On the threshold of the eclipse corridor: astro-forecast for February 9-15
12:29 PM • 12770 views
The film "2000 Meters to Andriivka" received an award from the Directors Guild of America
Exclusive
February 8, 10:00 AM • 14092 views
Fire and fines: what charging electric cars from a home outlet can lead to
February 8, 08:45 AM • 11757 views
Emergency blackouts reduced in some regions - Ukrenergo
February 8, 08:35 AM • 10511 views
Zelenskyy signed decrees on new sanctions against Russian missile manufacturers and the financial sector
February 7, 08:45 PM • 23384 views
Winner of the 2026 National Selection: Leleka to represent Ukraine at Eurovision
February 7, 08:13 PM • 37087 views
Critical situation in Kyiv region: acute energy deficit and death of a rescuer - the OBA told details
February 7, 01:35 PM • 35284 views
Zelenskyy held a selector meeting after massive Russian attack: significant power outages in Ukraine
February 7, 10:29 AM • 40208 views
SBU hit a Russian plant that produces fuel components for enemy X-55 and X-101 missiles
Popular news
Slovak President considers transfer of MiG-29s to Ukraine a mistake
British intelligence: Russia strengthens control over information space and communications
Indian refineries cut Russian oil purchases to seal deal with US - Reuters
FSB announced the extradition to Russia of a suspect in the assassination attempt on General Alekseev
Kyiv under ballistic missile attack, explosions heard - mayor
Floral symbolism – how to choose a meaningful bouquet for Valentine's Day
Valentine's Day without banalities: original gift ideas
Marriages from the age of 14 will not happen - the corresponding amendment will not be introduced into the civil code: why they changed their mind and what experts say about it
Exclusive
February 6, 02:41 PM • 62380 views
Gambling past and Russian trace: who really stands behind the Odrex clinic
Not only closed cases against businesses, but also an investigation into the actions of law enforcement: how the Prosecutor General's Office is progressing in its fight against pressure on businesses
Exclusive
February 6, 11:00 AM • 57153 views
MAYOROVA spoke about a rapidly growing breast tumor: the singer assures it is benign and not life-threatening
Kylie Jenner stunned everyone: a pomegranate seed bra in a new photoshoot
Louis Vuitton unveiled a truck-shaped desk clock for 650,000 euros
"When words are unnecessary": Olena Mozgova showed her military husband and a tender moment with their daughter
Star of "The Voice of Ukraine" showed her daughter for the first time and revealed her name
Only Trump can stop Russia's war against Ukraine - Sybiha

Kyiv • UNN

 • 152 views

Andriy Sybiha told Reuters that only Donald Trump can stop Russia's war against Ukraine. Several unresolved points remain from the 20-point peace plan.

The head of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine, Andriy Sybiha, told Reuters that only US President Donald Trump can stop Russia's war against Ukraine, UNN reports.

Details

"Only Trump can stop the war," Sybiha told Reuters in his office in Kyiv.

Of the 20-point peace plan that formed the basis of recent trilateral talks, only "a few" unresolved points remain, Sybiha said. "The most sensitive and most difficult ones that need to be resolved at the leadership level."

The publication notes that on key issues such as land, the two sides seem far apart. Russia continues to demand that Ukraine cede the remaining 20% of the eastern Donetsk region, which it failed to occupy during years of exhausting war, which Kyiv has resolutely refused. Ukraine also wants to gain control over the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant – the largest in Europe – which is located in Russian-occupied territory.

There were no signs of a breakthrough during the second round of trilateral peace talks in Abu Dhabi this week, although an exchange of 314 prisoners of war was completed on Thursday – the first such exchange since October. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy told reporters on Saturday that the US had proposed a new round of talks in Miami in a week, which Kyiv agreed to, Reuters adds.

"My assessment is that we have momentum, that's true," Sybiha said in an interview conducted on Friday. "We need to consolidate or mobilize these peace efforts, and we are ready to accelerate them."

US changes tactics in Ukraine negotiations - AP08.02.26, 06:30 • 25811 views

The media notes that almost four years after the full-scale invasion in February 2022, Russia has occupied almost a fifth of Ukraine's territory, including the Crimean peninsula and parts of eastern Ukraine occupied before the war, and has devastated power and heating networks with targeted bombings. Analysts say that on the battlefield, Russia has gained only about 1.3% of Ukraine's territory since the beginning of 2023.

On Saturday, Zelenskyy said that Washington hopes the war can be ended by summer, and Ukraine has proposed an action plan, but he did not provide any details.

Sources told Reuters on Friday that Ukrainian and American officials discussed a timeline that includes a draft agreement with Russia by March and a referendum on it in Ukraine along with elections in May.

Antonina Tumanova

