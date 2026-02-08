US changes tactics in Ukraine negotiations - AP

$43.140.00
50.900.00
ukenru
February 7, 08:45 PM • 8892 views
Winner of the 2026 National Selection: Leleka to represent Ukraine at EurovisionPhotoVideo
February 7, 08:13 PM • 14596 views
Critical situation in Kyiv region: acute energy deficit and death of a rescuer - the OBA told detailsPhoto
February 7, 01:35 PM • 18906 views
Zelenskyy held a selector meeting after massive Russian attack: significant power outages in Ukraine
February 7, 10:29 AM • 24390 views
SBU hit a Russian plant that produces fuel components for enemy X-55 and X-101 missilesPhotoVideo
Exclusive
February 7, 10:00 AM • 21992 views
Minus $2 trillion since October: what broke Bitcoin and has a new crypto crisis begun?
Exclusive
February 7, 06:00 AM • 24646 views
"Joyful moment": father and coach of skeleton racer and flag bearer Vladyslav Heraskevych on impressions from the opening ceremony of the 2026 Olympics, support for Ukraine, and team ambitions
Exclusive
February 6, 04:55 PM • 36049 views
Sanctions hit Russia hard, but the Kremlin does not stop: The Commissioner of the President of Ukraine for Sanctions told how Western pressure works
Exclusive
February 6, 04:00 PM • 47828 views
Computer glasses: real protection or clever marketing
February 6, 02:58 PM • 43164 views
The NBU does not rule out that electricity and other utility tariffs will increase after the heating season
February 6, 02:54 PM • 32362 views
Ban on seaborne oil supplies, new bans on metal imports, shadow fleet and banks: EU presents 20th package of sanctions against Russia
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
−5°
4m/s
90%
740mm
Electricity outage schedules
Popular news
Protests in Milan: Thousands of people spoke out against the 2026 Olympics and the environmental consequences of the GamesFebruary 7, 06:50 PM • 5312 views
Syrskyi: Russians plan to increase the number of unmanned systems troops to 165,000 by 2026February 7, 09:21 PM • 7354 views
Umerov discussed defense cooperation with French Armed Forces Minister Wautrin: what was agreed uponPhotoFebruary 7, 09:42 PM • 5398 views
In Zaporizhzhia, "flag-bearers" were captured: the Armed Forces of Ukraine showed the "advance" of Russian forcesVideoFebruary 7, 10:34 PM • 5184 views
Pay yourselves: occupiers disclaim responsibility for destroyed homes - CNS03:22 AM • 4012 views
Publications
Valentine's Day without banalities: original gift ideasPhotoFebruary 7, 07:00 AM • 28613 views
Marriages from the age of 14 will not happen - the corresponding amendment will not be introduced into the civil code: why they changed their mind and what experts say about itPhoto
Exclusive
February 6, 02:41 PM • 49838 views
Gambling past and Russian trace: who really stands behind the Odrex clinicPhotoFebruary 6, 11:15 AM • 44442 views
Not only closed cases against businesses, but also an investigation into the actions of law enforcement: how the Prosecutor General's Office is progressing in its fight against pressure on businesses
Exclusive
February 6, 11:00 AM • 46180 views
Ukrzaliznytsia introduces dynamic pricing for luxury tickets and new refund rulesFebruary 5, 08:38 PM • 59750 views
Actual people
Musician
Donald Trump
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Mike Pompeo
Benjamin Netanyahu
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Europe
Vienna
France
Advertisement
UNN Lite
MAYOROVA spoke about a rapidly growing breast tumor: the singer assures it is benign and not life-threateningPhotoFebruary 6, 05:59 PM • 16049 views
Kylie Jenner stunned everyone: a pomegranate seed bra in a new photoshootVideoFebruary 5, 06:35 PM • 30361 views
Louis Vuitton unveiled a truck-shaped desk clock for 650,000 eurosFebruary 5, 03:30 PM • 32581 views
"When words are unnecessary": Olena Mozgova showed her military husband and a tender moment with their daughterVideoFebruary 5, 01:14 PM • 41521 views
Star of "The Voice of Ukraine" showed her daughter for the first time and revealed her namePhotoFebruary 5, 11:46 AM • 44626 views
Actual
Heating
Technology
The Diplomat
Shahed-136
Dassault Rafale

US changes tactics in Ukraine negotiations - AP

Kyiv • UNN

 • 108 views

Donald Trump used military leaders in diplomatic negotiations, sending the US commander-in-chief in the Middle East to talks on Iran's nuclear program. The Secretary of the Army became a key negotiator for ending the Russian-Ukrainian war.

US changes tactics in Ukraine negotiations - AP

US President Donald Trump made an unusual move by involving military leaders in high-level diplomatic negotiations, sending the top US commander in the Middle East to talks on Iran's nuclear program and positioning the Secretary of the Army as a key negotiator for ending the Russian-Ukrainian war. This was reported by the Associated Press, according to UNN.

Details

It is noted that Admiral Brad Cooper, head of the US Central Command, joined indirect talks between the US and Iran for the first time on Friday in Oman, appearing in dress uniform "as a reminder of the buildup of American military power in the region."

Secretary of the Army Dan Driscoll, who this week reprised his role in negotiations between Russia and Ukraine, sought to keep the conversation going with Ukrainian officials between sessions.

- an unnamed person familiar with the negotiations is quoted by the publication.

The media indicates that as special envoy Steve Witkoff and Trump's son-in-law Jared Kushner "balance both complex negotiations," the decision to involve military leaders "reflects how the Republican administration has overturned traditional US foreign policy and diplomacy."

"Driscoll acts as a kind of liaison between the Ukrainians and Trump officials such as Witkoff and Kushner. The relationship with the Ukrainians is a result of Driscoll's ability to maintain dialogue between negotiating sessions, as well as his military vision as a leader and former army officer," the media quotes the interlocutor.

Recall

Over two days, delegations from the US, Ukraine, and Russia held trilateral talks in Abu Dhabi to advance efforts to end the war in Ukraine. The delegations held extensive discussions on remaining unresolved issues, including methods for implementing a ceasefire and monitoring the cessation of hostilities.

Russia rejects US proposal for control over Zaporizhzhia NPP - Reuters07.02.26, 04:22 • 6916 views

Vadim Khlyudzinsky

PoliticsNews of the World
War in Ukraine
United States Central Command
United States
Ukraine
Iran