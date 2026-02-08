US changes tactics in Ukraine negotiations - AP

US President Donald Trump made an unusual move by involving military leaders in high-level diplomatic negotiations, sending the top US commander in the Middle East to talks on Iran's nuclear program and positioning the Secretary of the Army as a key negotiator for ending the Russian-Ukrainian war. This was reported by the Associated Press, according to UNN.

Details

It is noted that Admiral Brad Cooper, head of the US Central Command, joined indirect talks between the US and Iran for the first time on Friday in Oman, appearing in dress uniform "as a reminder of the buildup of American military power in the region."

Secretary of the Army Dan Driscoll, who this week reprised his role in negotiations between Russia and Ukraine, sought to keep the conversation going with Ukrainian officials between sessions. - an unnamed person familiar with the negotiations is quoted by the publication.

The media indicates that as special envoy Steve Witkoff and Trump's son-in-law Jared Kushner "balance both complex negotiations," the decision to involve military leaders "reflects how the Republican administration has overturned traditional US foreign policy and diplomacy."

"Driscoll acts as a kind of liaison between the Ukrainians and Trump officials such as Witkoff and Kushner. The relationship with the Ukrainians is a result of Driscoll's ability to maintain dialogue between negotiating sessions, as well as his military vision as a leader and former army officer," the media quotes the interlocutor.

Recall

Over two days, delegations from the US, Ukraine, and Russia held trilateral talks in Abu Dhabi to advance efforts to end the war in Ukraine. The delegations held extensive discussions on remaining unresolved issues, including methods for implementing a ceasefire and monitoring the cessation of hostilities.

Russia rejects US proposal for control over Zaporizhzhia NPP - Reuters