Russia rejects US proposal for control over Zaporizhzhia NPP - Reuters

Kyiv • UNN

 • 48 views

Russia has rejected a US proposal for Washington to have full control over the Zaporizhzhia NPP and energy distribution. Moscow insists on its own control over the plant, which is a stumbling block in peace negotiations.

Russia rejects US proposal for control over Zaporizhzhia NPP - Reuters

Russia has rejected a US proposal for a peace agreement that would give Washington full control over the Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant (ZNPP), allowing the US to distribute energy between Ukraine and Russia. This was reported by Reuters, citing sources familiar with the matter, informs UNN.

Details

It is noted that the fate of the Zaporizhzhia power plant, the largest nuclear power plant in Europe, located in Russian-occupied territory, has become a stumbling block.

Moscow insists on controlling the plant, offering Ukraine cheap electricity, a proposal Kyiv considers unacceptable.

- the publication quotes one of the interlocutors.

The authors indicate that the issue of the ZNPP in peace negotiations is no less problematic than the issue of territories. It is on these two key points that it is most difficult to reach an agreement with Russia, as the Kremlin stands firm, and Kyiv is not going to concede.

Recall

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy stated that the most difficult issues in negotiations to end the war are the Zaporizhzhia NPP and territories.

