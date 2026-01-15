Russian occupation forces continue to use Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant as a military facility - Energoatom

Russian occupation forces continue to use the Zaporizhzhia NPP as a military facility, NAEC "Energoatom" reported on Thursday in Telegram, writes UNN.

Details

"Russian terrorists continue to endanger Ukraine and the entire world, turning the captured civilian nuclear facility into a military base," Energoatom noted.

As the company noted, "according to the spokesperson of the Southern Defense Forces, Vladyslav Voloshyn, the Russians are using the temporarily occupied Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant as a launching pad for unmanned aerial vehicles across Ukraine." "In addition, the occupiers store weapons and military equipment in close proximity to the power units of the plant," the report says.

"This is a gross violation of the norms of international humanitarian law and the principles of nuclear and radiation safety. JSC "NAEC "Energoatom" once again emphasizes: the Zaporizhzhia NPP must be fully demilitarized as soon as possible, freed from the presence of occupation troops and returned under the full control of Ukraine and its legitimate operator. Only under these conditions is it possible to guarantee reliable and stable operation of the plant and ensure nuclear safety of Ukraine and the entire European region," Energoatom stressed.

