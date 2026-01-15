Russian occupation forces continue to use Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant as a military facility - Energoatom

$43.180.08
50.320.20
ukenru
Exclusive
08:19 AM • 20543 views
Crime against the state. The SBU must investigate the decision of former Deputy Head of the State Aviation Service Zelinsky
08:08 AM • 28489 views
Rare astrological aspect and high-profile scandals: what's happening with Yulia Tymoshenko's horoscope
Exclusive
07:52 AM • 17991 views
Frost and snow: what is happening with winter crops in Ukraine
January 15, 06:16 AM • 20096 views
IMF head Georgieva arrives in Kyiv for first visit since 2023
January 15, 02:34 AM • 40820 views
Trump accused Ukraine of hindering a peace agreement with Russia
January 14, 07:44 PM • 36119 views
State of emergency in energy: what it means
January 14, 05:38 PM • 37952 views
Zelenskyy ordered a review of the curfew during extreme cold weather
January 14, 05:29 PM • 34274 views
Emergency declared in Ukraine's energy sector - Zelenskyy
Exclusive
January 14, 04:42 PM • 27896 views
Frozen homes leave people homeless: what happens to utility networks and structures
January 14, 02:56 PM • 23466 views
9th-grader's knife attack at a Kyiv school: 14-year-old boy to be sent to pre-trial detention center after treatment
Russian offensive in Ukraine slowed down: ISW named the reasons
January 15, 03:07 AM
"Damage from the Armed Forces of Ukraine": Russia tries to evade responsibility for the destroyed Donbas - CPD
January 15, 04:04 AM
In Kyiv, drone debris hit a 15-story building due to a Russian attack: consequences shown
06:59 AM
Kyiv and region still without schedules, due to new Russian attacks, power outages in Zhytomyr and Kharkiv regions - Ministry of Energy
08:33 AM
Daughter of a patient who died at Odrex called the scandalous clinic's lawsuit against UNN pressure on the media and an attempt to erase memory
10:29 AM
Musk's X to ban Grok AI from undressing real people's photos into bikinis
07:20 AM
Paramount Sues Warner Bros. Over Netflix Deal
January 13, 03:09 PM
Heidi Klum spotted topless while vacationing in St. Barts with Tom Kaulitz
January 12, 12:45 AM
Star of the film "Home Alone" fined in California for attempting to use escort services
January 11, 11:46 PM
Love is light: Klopotenko proposed to his beloved
January 10, 03:04 PM
Russian occupation forces continue to use Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant as a military facility - Energoatom

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1080 views

Russian occupation forces continue to use the Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant as a military facility. They launch drones from the plant's territory and store weapons near the power units.

Russian occupation forces continue to use Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant as a military facility - Energoatom

Russian occupation forces continue to use the Zaporizhzhia NPP as a military facility, NAEC "Energoatom" reported on Thursday in Telegram, writes UNN.

Details

"Russian terrorists continue to endanger Ukraine and the entire world, turning the captured civilian nuclear facility into a military base," Energoatom noted.

As the company noted, "according to the spokesperson of the Southern Defense Forces, Vladyslav Voloshyn, the Russians are using the temporarily occupied Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant as a launching pad for unmanned aerial vehicles across Ukraine." "In addition, the occupiers store weapons and military equipment in close proximity to the power units of the plant," the report says.

"This is a gross violation of the norms of international humanitarian law and the principles of nuclear and radiation safety. JSC "NAEC "Energoatom" once again emphasizes: the Zaporizhzhia NPP must be fully demilitarized as soon as possible, freed from the presence of occupation troops and returned under the full control of Ukraine and its legitimate operator. Only under these conditions is it possible to guarantee reliable and stable operation of the plant and ensure nuclear safety of Ukraine and the entire European region," Energoatom stressed.

Ukraine's Ministry of Energy called Russia's "licensing" of the ZNPP power unit null and void and called for sanctions against "Rosatom"26.12.25, 21:02 • 3616 views

Julia Shramko

