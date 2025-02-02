One person drowned and private houses damaged as a result of Russian shelling of Kherson

Residential areas of the Dniprovsky district of Kherson were under enemy fire.

Transmitted by UNN with reference to the press service of the head of the Kherson City Military Administration

A woman was killed and a man was wounded in a Russian strike on the city of Kherson. The MCA confirms that the enemy's strike caused damage to private houses.

Recall

Russian rocket fire in Poltava killed 12 people, including 2 children. 17 people were injured, including 4 children, and rescuers rescued 22 people.

Russian troops carried out more than 10 attacks on Zaporizhzhia at night on February 1. The attacks damaged private homes with broken windows and damaged roofs.

In January , Russians attacked the Kherson community with a UAV, killing a 62-year-old man.

In Odesa, 19 architectural monuments damaged by missile attack on January 31