One fire in Kyiv region in the morning, smoldering without open fire - SES

As of this morning, there is one natural fire in the Vyshgorod district of Kyiv region, with no smoldering or open fire. The greatest danger of fires is on weekends. This was reported on KIEV24 on Friday by Victoria Ruban, a spokeswoman for the State Emergency Service in Kyiv region, UNN reports.

As for the fires, as of 6 a.m., there is one center near the village of Fenevychi, Vyshgorod district, but there is a small center there, up to 2 hectares, smoldering, no open fire. Our units are working there, but they are working more on preventing the fire from starting again. There is no open fire, and there are no more fires in ecosystems in the Kyiv region at the moment - Ruban said.

She added that tomorrow or the day after tomorrow is the weekend, and according to statistics, weekends are the peak of fires.

