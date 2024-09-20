One fire in Kyiv region in the morning, smoldering without open fire - SES

ukenru
Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 109366 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 113320 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 183731 views

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 146200 views

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 148195 views

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 140896 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 190518 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 112238 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 180192 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 104903 views

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

Zelenskyy calls Macron after events in White House, now speaks to Rutte - Financial Times

February 28, 08:14 PM • 52208 views
The US stops funding the restoration of Ukraine's energy system: what's going on

February 28, 08:20 PM • 41253 views
Zelensky canceled his speech at a prestigious American institute

February 28, 08:35 PM • 69679 views
Trump and Vance's dispute with Zelensky: who else among world leaders supported Ukraine

February 28, 10:53 PM • 42417 views
Explosions in Kyiv: Air defense repels attack of Russian “Shahed”

February 28, 11:39 PM • 38237 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 183731 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 190518 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 180192 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 207369 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 195976 views
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

February 28, 03:20 PM • 146302 views
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

February 28, 02:48 PM • 145837 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

February 28, 09:59 AM • 150228 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

February 28, 09:03 AM • 141358 views
Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

February 26, 05:09 PM • 157979 views
One fire in Kyiv region in the morning, smoldering without open fire - SES

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 12445 views

There is one smoldering fire in the Vyshgorod district of Kyiv region with an area of up to 2 hectares. The State Emergency Service warns of an increased risk of fires on weekends, which are statistically the peak of fires.

As of this morning, there is one natural fire in the Vyshgorod district of Kyiv region, with no smoldering or open fire. The greatest danger of fires is on weekends. This was reported on KIEV24 on Friday by Victoria Ruban, a spokeswoman for the State Emergency Service in Kyiv region, UNN reports.

As for the fires, as of 6 a.m., there is one center near the village of Fenevychi, Vyshgorod district, but there is a small center there, up to 2 hectares, smoldering, no open fire. Our units are working there, but they are working more on preventing the fire from starting again. There is no open fire, and there are no more fires in ecosystems in the Kyiv region at the moment

- Ruban said.

She added that tomorrow or the day after tomorrow is the weekend, and according to statistics, weekends are the peak of fires.

Air condition in Kyiv deteriorated due to fires and weather conditions - KCMA

Julia Shramko

Julia Shramko

KyivCrimes and emergenciesKyiv region
vyshhorodVyshhorod
state-emergency-service-of-ukraineState Emergency Service of Ukraine
kyivKyiv

Contact us about advertising