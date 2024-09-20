Air condition in Kyiv deteriorated due to fires and weather conditions - KCMA

The probable cause of the deteriorating air quality in Kyiv is natural fires in the Kyiv region and meteorological conditions that contribute to the accumulation of harmful substances in the air, KCMA reported on Telegram on Friday, UNN reports.

The air quality in Kyiv has temporarily deteriorated. According to the Kyiv Department of Environmental Protection, an increase in the concentration of suspended particles (dust) has been recorded in the capital. The probable cause is fires in the ecosystems of Kyiv region and meteorological conditions that contribute to the accumulation of harmful substances in the air - KCMA reported.

The KCMA advised not to go outside unnecessarily and close the windows, it is better to refuse physical activity in the open air, drink plenty of water.

Kyiv is among the top 3 cities in the world with the dirtiest air - QIAir