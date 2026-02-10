On the capital's Ring Road, a minibus was thrown into a truck after colliding with a semi-trailer, there are casualties

On the capital's Ring Road, a truck collided with a shuttle bus, which was thrown into another truck by the impact, at least four people were injured, the police are establishing the details of the accident, the Main Directorate of the National Police in Kyiv reported, writes UNN.

Details

The accident happened today around 12:30 p.m.

"It was preliminarily established that the 59-year-old driver of a Volvo truck did not choose a safe speed and collided with a Bohdan shuttle bus, which was moving in the same direction.

Due to the impact, the bus, out of control, collided with a Ford truck, which was turning into an adjacent territory at that moment," the police reported.

According to the police, "as a result of the accident, the 65-year-old driver of the shuttle bus, as well as three of his female passengers - 41, 44, and 49 years old, received bodily injuries and were hospitalized."

The investigative and operational group for investigating road accidents of the capital's main department and patrol police officers continue to work at the scene. The mechanism and circumstances of the accident are being established.

