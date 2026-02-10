On the capital's Ring Road, a minibus was thrown into a truck after colliding with a semi-trailer, there are casualties

$43.030.02
"Tariffs should not be a tool of social policy": why electricity price hikes are only a matter of time and a necessary step to heal the energy market
12:47 PM • 10099 views
General Staff confirmed the destruction of a UAV training center, a drone control point of the "Rubikon" unit, and other occupier facilities
Exclusive
12:43 PM • 8816 views
The private clinic "INTO SANA" in Odesa may be involved in a corruption scheme for draft evasion by conscripts
Exclusive
12:23 PM • 13407 views
"Diia" changes form of ownership: what does the transition from a state enterprise to a joint-stock company mean and are Ukrainians' data safe?
09:19 AM • 14721 views
EU considers 5 steps for Ukraine's accession as early as 2027 - Politico
February 9, 10:01 PM • 25716 views
Heraskevych reminded the world about athletes killed by Russia with portraits on his helmet: Zelenskyy thanked the Ukrainian athlete
February 9, 08:00 PM • 34498 views
EU prepares sanctions against Georgian and Indonesian ports for cooperation with Russia's "shadow fleet" - media
February 9, 07:32 PM • 30620 views
Tuesday and Wednesday, due to low temperatures, will proceed according to complex schedules - Shmyhal
February 9, 06:49 PM • 27853 views
Zelenskyy stated that documents on security guarantees are ready
February 9, 06:25 PM • 23282 views
EU prepares a range of options for enshrining Ukraine's membership in a future peace agreement - Media
Trump administration rolls back key emissions policy as part of sweeping environmental regulations overhaulFebruary 10, 05:20 AM • 12245 views
General Staff updates data on Russian losses: almost a thousand occupiers and 33 artillery systems eliminated in a dayPhotoFebruary 10, 06:01 AM • 16738 views
US Ambassador to NATO denies Washington set deadline for peace talks after Zelenskyy's remarksFebruary 10, 08:13 AM • 6610 views
Killed five people with a hammer and an axe at a displaced persons' residence: a 72-year-old man detained in Rivne regionPhotoVideoFebruary 10, 08:49 AM • 16559 views
Odrex and land grabbing in Odesa: how the founders of the scandalous clinic may be connected to the change of boundaries and purpose of the plot12:05 PM • 10197 views
Starlink Whitelist: How to Properly Register Your Terminal via ASC or Diia, Step-by-Step GuidePhoto01:55 PM • 2648 views
"Diia" changes form of ownership: what does the transition from a state enterprise to a joint-stock company mean and are Ukrainians' data safe?
Exclusive
12:23 PM • 13407 views
Odrex and land grabbing in Odesa: how the founders of the scandalous clinic may be connected to the change of boundaries and purpose of the plot12:05 PM • 10404 views
Defence City operates in Ukraine: first resident, tax benefits, and pitfallsFebruary 9, 02:55 PM • 33922 views
The NHSSU has once again signed a contract with the scandalous Odrex clinic: what are the risks for patients?February 9, 12:30 PM • 42009 views
On the capital's Ring Road, a minibus was thrown into a truck after colliding with a semi-trailer, there are casualties

Kyiv • UNN

 • 426 views

On the Kyiv Ring Road, a Volvo truck collided with a Bohdan minibus, which was then thrown into a Ford truck. Four people, including the minibus driver and three female passengers, were hospitalized with injuries.

On the capital's Ring Road, a minibus was thrown into a truck after colliding with a semi-trailer, there are casualties

On the capital's Ring Road, a truck collided with a shuttle bus, which was thrown into another truck by the impact, at least four people were injured, the police are establishing the details of the accident, the Main Directorate of the National Police in Kyiv reported, writes UNN.

Details

The accident happened today around 12:30 p.m.

"It was preliminarily established that the 59-year-old driver of a Volvo truck did not choose a safe speed and collided with a Bohdan shuttle bus, which was moving in the same direction.

Due to the impact, the bus, out of control, collided with a Ford truck, which was turning into an adjacent territory at that moment," the police reported.

According to the police, "as a result of the accident, the 65-year-old driver of the shuttle bus, as well as three of his female passengers - 41, 44, and 49 years old, received bodily injuries and were hospitalized."

The investigative and operational group for investigating road accidents of the capital's main department and patrol police officers continue to work at the scene. The mechanism and circumstances of the accident are being established.

