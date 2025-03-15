On March 15, Ukraine will be covered by cloudiness with rains: where it will be sunny
Kyiv • UNN
Rain is expected in the western, central and eastern regions. In Kyiv +6…+8°C, in Lviv +2…+4°C, in Kharkiv +15…+17°C. No precipitation in the east and in Crimea, up to +23°C.
On March 15, significant cloudiness is observed throughout Ukraine, covering most regions. Rain is expected in the western, central and parts of the eastern regions, brought by a humid atmospheric front. This is reported by the Ukrhydrometcenter, reports UNN.
Details
In Kyiv, the temperature during the day will remain within +6…+8°C, with moderate rains, which will reduce visibility on the streets. Lviv is preparing for even more precipitation on this day, with temperatures of +2…+4°C. Rain also did not bypass Kharkiv, where thermometers will show +15…+17°C, and a little rain will add to the bad weather.
In the east of the country, in Dnipro and Odesa, the situation will be much calmer. The temperature in both cities will rise to +19…+21°C, and although cloudiness will be present, no rain is expected. Residents of Donetsk region are also waiting for a day free of precipitation, where the temperature varies between +18…+20°C.
Southern Crimea will not be ignored either. In Simferopol, the temperature will reach +21…+23°C, and although cloudiness will also be present there, clearings will allow you to enjoy warm weather without precipitation.
In general, the day promises to be diverse in temperature and weather conditions, with local rains in some areas and sunny moments in others.