Publications
Exclusives
On March 1, scheduled power outages will be in effect in most regions of Ukraine

Kyiv • UNN

 • 136 views

On March 1, scheduled power outages will be in effect in most regions of Ukraine. This is due to the consequences of Russian attacks on energy facilities.

On March 1, scheduled power outages will be in effect in most regions of Ukraine

Tomorrow, most regions of Ukraine will experience power outage schedules, UNN reports with reference to Ukrenergo. 

Tomorrow, March 1, throughout the day, hourly outage schedules and power limitation schedules (for industrial consumers) will be applied in most regions of Ukraine.

- the statement reads.

The company reminded that the reason for the introduction of restriction measures is the consequences of Russian missile and drone attacks on energy facilities.

The situation in the energy system may change. Find out the time and volume of outages at your address on the official pages of your regional power distribution company. 

The situation in the energy system may change. Find out the time and volume of outages at your address on the official pages of your regional power distribution company.

- Ukrenergo summarized.

Olga Rozgon

Society Economy
Electricity outage schedules
Energy
War in Ukraine
Power outage
Electricity
Ukrenergo
Ukraine