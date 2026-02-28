On March 1, scheduled power outages will be in effect in most regions of Ukraine

Tomorrow, most regions of Ukraine will experience power outage schedules, UNN reports with reference to Ukrenergo.

Tomorrow, March 1, throughout the day, hourly outage schedules and power limitation schedules (for industrial consumers) will be applied in most regions of Ukraine. - the statement reads.

The company reminded that the reason for the introduction of restriction measures is the consequences of Russian missile and drone attacks on energy facilities.

The situation in the energy system may change. Find out the time and volume of outages at your address on the official pages of your regional power distribution company. - Ukrenergo summarized.

