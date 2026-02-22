On February 23, power outage schedules will be in effect in most regions of Ukraine

Tomorrow, power outages are planned in most regions of Ukraine. As reported by Ukrenergo, hourly shutdown schedules and power limitation schedules will be in effect, UNN reports.

Tomorrow, February 23, hourly shutdown schedules and power limitation schedules (for industrial consumers) will be applied throughout the day in most regions of Ukraine. - the message says.

The company reminded that the reason for the introduction of restrictions is the consequences of Russian missile and drone attacks on the energy system.

The situation in the energy system may change. Find out the time and volume of disconnections at your address on the official pages of your regional power distribution company - Ukrenergo summarized.

