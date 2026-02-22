$43.270.00
Ukraine needs to mobilize another 250,000 people to change the situation at the front - Media
Exclusive
01:36 PM • 17561 views
Eclipse corridor, retrograde Mercury, and emotionally challenging for Ukraine: horoscope for February 23 - March 1
February 22, 09:06 AM • 21071 views
Terrorist attack in Lviv on February 22 - police and SBU detained a suspect in the crimePhoto
February 22, 12:48 AM • 36882 views
23-year-old police officer killed in terrorist attack in Lviv – Prosecutor's OfficeVideo
February 21, 11:49 PM • 46143 views
Lviv Mayor Sadovyi called the explosions in the city center a terrorist act and reported the hospitalization of 14 injured peopleVideo
February 21, 10:51 PM • 38416 views
Ukrainian "Flamingo" missile could have set a world record for strike range during the attack on the Votkinsk plant
February 21, 05:20 PM • 62066 views
Orban vs. Magyar. A tense election campaign has begun in Hungary
February 21, 01:53 PM • 64273 views
AFU struck Iskander manufacturer with Flamingo missiles
Exclusive
February 21, 11:17 AM • 41478 views
In Dnipropetrovsk region, a company initiated a conflict with shooting at military personnel, resulting in one wounded and two detained
February 21, 11:02 AM • 38525 views
Ukraine urged Brussels to intervene in oil pipeline dispute with Hungary - media
On February 23, power outage schedules will be in effect in most regions of Ukraine

Kyiv • UNN

 • 90 views

On February 23, scheduled power outages and capacity restrictions will be in effect in most regions of Ukraine. The reason is the consequences of Russian attacks on the energy system.

Tomorrow, power outages are planned in most regions of Ukraine. As reported by Ukrenergo, hourly shutdown schedules and power limitation schedules will be in effect, UNN reports.

Tomorrow, February 23, hourly shutdown schedules and power limitation schedules (for industrial consumers) will be applied throughout the day in most regions of Ukraine.

- the message says.

The company reminded that the reason for the introduction of restrictions is the consequences of Russian missile and drone attacks on the energy system.

The situation in the energy system may change. Find out the time and volume of disconnections at your address on the official pages of your regional power distribution company - Ukrenergo summarized.

Russian attack on February 22 led to power outages in six regions of Ukraine22.02.26, 11:36 • 4774 views

Antonina Tumanova

SocietyWar in Ukraine
Electricity outage schedules
Energy
War in Ukraine
Power outage
Electricity
Ukrenergo
Ukraine