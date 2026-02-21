121 combat engagements took place on the front on February 21 - General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine

$43.270.00
Orban vs. Magyar. A tense election campaign has begun in Hungary
February 21, 01:53 PM • 18314 views
AFU struck Iskander manufacturer with Flamingo missiles
Exclusive
February 21, 11:17 AM • 27438 views
In Dnipropetrovsk region, a company initiated a conflict with shooting at military personnel, resulting in one wounded and two detained
February 21, 11:02 AM • 27801 views
Ukraine urged Brussels to intervene in oil pipeline dispute with Hungary - media
February 21, 09:59 AM • 24492 views
Ukraine imposes sanctions against 225 captains of Russia's "shadow fleet" and military-industrial complex companies
Exclusive
February 21, 08:00 AM • 22573 views
Black cumin: properties and benefits for the bodyPhoto
February 20, 07:44 PM • 26394 views
There is information about the enemy preparing new strikes on energy infrastructure - Shmyhal
February 20, 06:27 PM • 36390 views
Hungary blocked €90 billion in aid for Ukraine - FT
February 20, 04:35 PM • 27579 views
Due to the thaw, water levels in Ukrainian rivers will rise: which regions may be flooded
February 20, 02:46 PM • 31505 views
Ukraine expects another round of trilateral talks in February, answers are ready and priorities are set - Zelenskyy
SBS eliminated "Tornado-S" with which Russia terrorizes peaceful cities - "Madyar" showed footageVideoFebruary 21, 10:46 AM • 10195 views
Child and woman abducted and killed - two men sentenced in ZaporizhzhiaFebruary 21, 01:35 PM • 17247 views
Defense Forces regained control over more than 300 sq. km in southern Ukraine02:51 PM • 10696 views
Britney Spears posted a candid nude photo from her beach vacationPhoto03:47 PM • 14697 views
Trump raised US tariffs to 15% for all countries04:35 PM • 11468 views
Three medical tragedies and years of legal battles: does a Ukrainian patient have the right to justice?February 20, 01:32 PM • 46151 views
Fleas in the house: how a small problem turns into a big threat and what to do about itPhotoFebruary 20, 11:49 AM • 55370 views
Defence City offers advantages to defense industry enterprises but requires more flexible access conditions - expert
Exclusive
February 20, 10:00 AM • 67005 views
The most sensitive and vulnerable: what you need to know about the Pisces zodiac signFebruary 19, 02:22 PM • 81724 views
Top effective tips on how to improve your relationship with your partner
Exclusive
February 19, 01:31 PM • 119459 views
Britney Spears posted a candid nude photo from her beach vacationPhoto03:47 PM • 14965 views
Zendaya spotted with new ring amid rumors of secret marriage to Tom HollandPhotoFebruary 21, 08:33 AM • 22965 views
Eric Dane from "Grey's Anatomy" gave his daughters a final piece of advice in a posthumous interviewFebruary 21, 07:37 AM • 24698 views
Jennifer Aniston's boyfriend revealed secrets of healthy communication in their relationshipFebruary 20, 08:02 PM • 17380 views
Mel Gibson, after breaking up with Rosalind Ross, is ready for new relationships and having childrenFebruary 20, 07:21 PM • 20033 views
121 combat engagements took place on the front on February 21 - General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine

Kyiv • UNN

 • 110 views

Since the beginning of February 21, 121 combat engagements have been recorded on the front. Russian occupiers launched missile and air strikes, used kamikaze drones, and carried out shelling.

121 combat engagements took place on the front on February 21 - General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine

Since the beginning of February 21, 121 combat engagements have taken place at the front. This was reported by UNN with reference to the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

Details

Russian occupiers launched one missile strike using one missile and 68 air strikes, dropping 178 guided aerial bombs. In addition, they used 5522 kamikaze drones and carried out 2411 shellings of settlements and positions of Ukrainian troops.

In the Northern-Slobozhanskyi and Kursk directions, the enemy carried out 55 shellings of Ukrainian troop positions and settlements today, including twice using MLRS. The occupiers launched two air strikes, dropping four KABs.

In the Southern-Slobozhanskyi direction, the enemy attacked the positions of Ukrainian units once in the area of Dvorichanske. The combat engagement continues.

In the Kupyansk direction, the enemy attacked four times in the Pishchane area. No active assault operations are currently recorded.

In the Lyman direction, Ukrainian soldiers repelled six attacks by the occupiers in the areas of Hrekivka, Stavky, Drobysheve, and Maslyakivka. One assault operation is ongoing.

In the Sloviansk direction, the enemy tried to advance eight times towards Yampil, Dronivka, and Zakitne. One attack continues.

No aggressor attacks were recorded in the Kramatorsk direction.

In the Kostiantynivka direction, the occupiers stormed the positions of Ukrainian defenders 13 times today near Kostiantynivka, Ivanopillia, Shcherbynivka, Berestok, Rusynyi Yar, Sofiivka, and Novopavlivka.

In the Pokrovsk direction, the enemy carried out 27 attacks. According to updated information, the occupiers tried to advance in the areas of Shakhtove, Rodynske, Pokrovsk, Udachne, Molodetske, and Muravka. Four attempts by the occupiers to improve their position are still ongoing.

According to preliminary estimates, 57 occupiers were eliminated and 23 wounded in this direction today; 15 units of automotive equipment were destroyed and damaged; 213 UAVs of various types were destroyed or suppressed. 5 shelters of the occupiers were hit. Also, one tank and three artillery systems were damaged, a fuel and lubricants warehouse, 4 EW systems, a UAV control point, one shelter were destroyed, and 15 more enemy shelters were hit and damaged.

In the Oleksandrivka direction, the occupiers tried to improve their position three times towards Zaporizhzhia. One of these attempts is still ongoing.

In the Huliaipole direction, 31 attacks by the occupiers took place: in the area of Zaliznychne, Staroukrainka, Svyatopetrivka, Zelene, Varvarivka, Dobropillia, Zahirne, Myrny, Hirke, and Huliaipole. Two assaults are still ongoing.

In the Orikhiv direction, the enemy attacked once in the Prymorske area.

No offensive actions by the enemy were recorded in the Prydniprovskyi direction.

No significant changes in the situation have been recorded in other directions so far.

Recall

On the night of February 21, explosions occurred in the Russian Udmurtia at the strategic "Votkinsk Plant". Workshops No. 22 and No. 36, where the final assembly of missile technology is carried out, were hit.

Later, the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine clarified that the strikes were carried out with FP-5 "Flamingo" missiles.

Yevhen Ustimenko

War in Ukraine
Technology
War in Ukraine
Skirmishes
General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine
9K720 Iskander
Ukraine