Since the beginning of February 21, 121 combat engagements have taken place at the front. This was reported by UNN with reference to the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

Details

Russian occupiers launched one missile strike using one missile and 68 air strikes, dropping 178 guided aerial bombs. In addition, they used 5522 kamikaze drones and carried out 2411 shellings of settlements and positions of Ukrainian troops.

In the Northern-Slobozhanskyi and Kursk directions, the enemy carried out 55 shellings of Ukrainian troop positions and settlements today, including twice using MLRS. The occupiers launched two air strikes, dropping four KABs.

In the Southern-Slobozhanskyi direction, the enemy attacked the positions of Ukrainian units once in the area of Dvorichanske. The combat engagement continues.

In the Kupyansk direction, the enemy attacked four times in the Pishchane area. No active assault operations are currently recorded.

In the Lyman direction, Ukrainian soldiers repelled six attacks by the occupiers in the areas of Hrekivka, Stavky, Drobysheve, and Maslyakivka. One assault operation is ongoing.

In the Sloviansk direction, the enemy tried to advance eight times towards Yampil, Dronivka, and Zakitne. One attack continues.

No aggressor attacks were recorded in the Kramatorsk direction.

In the Kostiantynivka direction, the occupiers stormed the positions of Ukrainian defenders 13 times today near Kostiantynivka, Ivanopillia, Shcherbynivka, Berestok, Rusynyi Yar, Sofiivka, and Novopavlivka.

In the Pokrovsk direction, the enemy carried out 27 attacks. According to updated information, the occupiers tried to advance in the areas of Shakhtove, Rodynske, Pokrovsk, Udachne, Molodetske, and Muravka. Four attempts by the occupiers to improve their position are still ongoing.

According to preliminary estimates, 57 occupiers were eliminated and 23 wounded in this direction today; 15 units of automotive equipment were destroyed and damaged; 213 UAVs of various types were destroyed or suppressed. 5 shelters of the occupiers were hit. Also, one tank and three artillery systems were damaged, a fuel and lubricants warehouse, 4 EW systems, a UAV control point, one shelter were destroyed, and 15 more enemy shelters were hit and damaged.

In the Oleksandrivka direction, the occupiers tried to improve their position three times towards Zaporizhzhia. One of these attempts is still ongoing.

In the Huliaipole direction, 31 attacks by the occupiers took place: in the area of Zaliznychne, Staroukrainka, Svyatopetrivka, Zelene, Varvarivka, Dobropillia, Zahirne, Myrny, Hirke, and Huliaipole. Two assaults are still ongoing.

In the Orikhiv direction, the enemy attacked once in the Prymorske area.

No offensive actions by the enemy were recorded in the Prydniprovskyi direction.

No significant changes in the situation have been recorded in other directions so far.

Recall

On the night of February 21, explosions occurred in the Russian Udmurtia at the strategic "Votkinsk Plant". Workshops No. 22 and No. 36, where the final assembly of missile technology is carried out, were hit.

Later, the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine clarified that the strikes were carried out with FP-5 "Flamingo" missiles.