Ombudsman Lubinets called for ensuring children's safety after a student was beaten in a Chernivtsi school

Ukrainian Ombudsman Dmytro Lubinets drew attention to a case of violence in one of the schools in Chernivtsi region, emphasizing that educational institutions should be spaces of safety, not violence. He wrote about this on his Telegram channel, UNN reports.

Details

An educational institution should be a space of safety, not violence! Recently, a video appeared on social media showing a student being beaten in one of the schools in Vyzhnytsia district. This is unacceptable, because no child should become a victim of violence, especially within the walls of an educational institution, where they should feel safe. – Lubinets wrote on his Telegram channel.

The Ombudsman clarified that during a monitoring visit by Lubinets' representative in the region, Iryna Isopenko, it was established that the minor was injured by a classmate. The boy left school without permission, but the institution's staff did not find out the reasons for his absence.

This is direct evidence of a violation of the child's right to safety. – Lubinets noted.

Also, during the visit, a number of serious violations by the school administration were revealed: the director did not inform the police and the Children's Services, concealed the fact that the offender was under house arrest in a drug case, and did not take preventive measures. There is no systematic work to prevent bullying and violence, and relevant documentation is not maintained.

Ukrainian Ombudsman takes personal control of case of Ukrainian on hunger strike in Italian prison

The child's mother reported that after the incident, no representative of the school administration inquired about the boy's health. Currently, the child is in the hospital with signs of a concussion and is receiving psychological assistance organized by the police. – added the ombudsman.

Lubinets addressed the leadership of all educational institutions: "Creating a safe environment for children is not a formality, but a direct responsibility of every director, teacher, and psychologist. Any delay or indifference in such cases is complicity in violating the child's rights."

The Commissioner for Human Rights of the Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine has already sent letters to the competent authorities for proper response and emphasized the inevitability of responsibility for violating the UN Convention on the Rights of the Child.

8 children lived without windows, doors, and food, father killed his own daughter: inaction of services costs children their lives - Lubinets