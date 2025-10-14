8 children lived without windows, doors, and food, father killed his own daughter: inaction of services costs children their lives - Lubinets

$41.600.10
48.110.10
ukenru
October 13, 07:08 PM • 18258 views
Ramstein-format meeting and Ukraine-NATO Council: date and schedule
October 13, 06:46 PM • 33192 views
Zelenskyy confirmed meeting with Trump in Washington: what else is on the visit's agenda
Exclusive
October 13, 04:59 PM • 27492 views
Life imprisonment for child murder and rape: MP Nekliudov supported the Prosecutor General's initiative and promises to convince colleagues of its correctness
October 13, 04:31 PM • 31538 views
20-year-old Ukrainian injured in train collision in Slovakia - MFA
October 13, 03:26 PM • 27608 views
Zelenskyy: additional helicopter groups will be formed to protect against drones
October 13, 02:34 PM • 20250 views
Trump to host Zelensky in Washington on October 17 – FT
Exclusive
October 13, 02:15 PM • 17981 views
The expert explained when ketamine therapy can be considered and whether it is used in Ukraine.Photo
October 13, 01:46 PM • 13124 views
Life imprisonment only: Prosecutor General calls on law enforcement committee to toughen penalties for those who take lives or rape childrenVideo
October 13, 12:44 PM • 13931 views
Trump plans to focus on resolving the war in Ukraine after Gaza, then on a peace deal with Iran
October 13, 12:37 PM • 13647 views
Information about the start of the heating season on November 1 is incorrect - Ministry of Development
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+6°
2.8m/s
86%
750mm
Popular news
Mass brawl between TCC employees, police, and civilians occurred in Ternopil - MediaOctober 13, 10:24 PM • 15581 views
"Diplomacy of force and determination": Ukrainian Foreign Ministry commented on the hostage exchange between Israel and HamasOctober 13, 11:27 PM • 9918 views
From "I love you" to "I do" - just a few clicks: over 17,000 couples married in a year of the Online Marriage service11:58 PM • 10747 views
Microsoft ends Windows 10 support: what awaits 1.4 billion users12:59 AM • 11807 views
Minus 1200 soldiers and 390 UAVs: General Staff reported enemy losses for the day04:29 AM • 9256 views
Publications
Top teas that will help relieve tension after a busy dayPhotoOctober 13, 01:30 PM • 35336 views
"Immorality and inevitable consequences": how NABU destroys the reputation of people and the countryOctober 13, 12:28 PM • 35086 views
SOS: pharmaceutical company "Darnitsa" threatens to stop production for the third time this yearOctober 13, 10:25 AM • 43648 views
Switching to "winter time": when to set the clocks back in Ukraine, and how it affects the bodyOctober 13, 10:13 AM • 40837 views
Bitcoin under geopolitical pressure: why new US tariffs against China crashed the crypto market
Exclusive
October 13, 08:59 AM • 45581 views
Advertisement
Actual people
Donald Trump
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Ihor Terekhov
Serhiy Rebrov
Oleh Syniehubov
Actual places
Ukraine
Kharkiv
United States
Israel
Washington, D.C.
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Taylor Swift announces documentary series about her latest tourPhotoOctober 13, 03:39 PM • 16811 views
Tyson Fury's 16-year-old daughter got engaged: Paris Fury defended her daughter's choiceOctober 13, 03:15 PM • 21413 views
Meghan Markle "invited herself" to Paris Fashion WeekOctober 13, 02:34 PM • 23529 views
Potato heritage and cleaner ingredients: Lay's chip manufacturer presents brand updateOctober 13, 02:09 PM • 23600 views
Katy Perry and Justin Trudeau confirmed romance with passionate kisses on a yachtPhotoOctober 12, 11:24 AM • 51273 views
Actual
Diia (service)
BFM TV
E-6 Mercury
Detonator
Ammunition

8 children lived without windows, doors, and food, father killed his own daughter: inaction of services costs children their lives - Lubinets

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1308 views

Monitoring revealed critical situations due to negligence of guardianship authorities: in Zhytomyr region, a child died from violence, in Zakarpattia, eight children were left without food, and in Kirovohrad region, an HIV-positive child was stopped receiving medication. Ombudsman Lubinets emphasized the indifference of local services.

8 children lived without windows, doors, and food, father killed his own daughter: inaction of services costs children their lives - Lubinets

Monitoring shows that negligence of guardianship authorities and social services at the local level leads to critical situations. In Zhytomyr region, a child died from violence by the father, and in Zakarpattia, eight children were left without food, and in Kirovohrad region, an HIV-positive child was stopped from receiving vital medicines, writes UNN with reference to a post by Dmytro Lubinets, the Commissioner of the Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine for Human Rights.

Details

"No matter how much effort we put into returning children, into caring for their future, what reforms the state implements - all this loses its meaning if indifference reigns at the local level. Children's services and social service centers must ensure the observance of children's rights and act in their best interests. But, unfortunately, there are such leaders and specialists who, instead of helping children, essentially work against them," the ombudsman emphasized.

Thus, Lubinets recalled a recent terrible incident in Zhytomyr region, when a child was not removed in time from a family, about which 8 reports of domestic violence had been received by the police over the past 3 years.

The court decision to deprive parental rights was issued, but it is impossible to execute it - the child has already been killed! It is terrible that the community's social service provider stopped social support for the family a year and a half before the murder

- Lubinets emphasized.

In Zakarpattia, the children's service and the social services center also did not rush to fulfill their duties, which put the lives and health of children in a large family at risk.

Eight young children lived in a building without windows, doors, and without food. At the time of the visit, the mother was not at home, and parental duties were actually performed by a 10-year-old child. The youngest child is 12 months old. Seeing this, my Representative immediately informed the National Police and called an ambulance

- the commissioner reported.

UN: Child abuse in conflict zones has reached "unprecedented levels"20.06.25, 12:58 • 2662 views

Meanwhile, employees of the children's service and the head of the community had previously ignored the family and did not come to the scene. As stated, the children are currently undergoing examination in the hospital.

"In Kirovohrad region, the life and health of a child were endangered by the negligence of adults, when an HIV-positive child with a disability was deprived of antiretroviral drugs," Lubinets added, reporting that at the request of his representative, the child was provided with the necessary medicines within 24 hours.

The ombudsman assured that monitoring to protect children's rights continues, but noted that "first of all, it is important that responsible persons on the ground act not formally, but for the real protection of children."

Recall

In the city of Sharhorod, Zhmerynka district, Vinnytsia region, a tragedy occurred that shocked the entire community. The bodies of two teenagers with numerous stab wounds were found near the city hospital.

Elon Musk's father accused of child sexual abuse - NYT23.09.25, 17:32 • 3489 views

Alona Utkina

SocietyCrimes and emergencies
Vinnytsia Oblast
Zhytomyr Oblast
Kirovohrad Oblast
Zakarpattia Oblast
Verkhovna Rada
Ukraine