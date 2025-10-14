8 children lived without windows, doors, and food, father killed his own daughter: inaction of services costs children their lives - Lubinets

Monitoring shows that negligence of guardianship authorities and social services at the local level leads to critical situations. In Zhytomyr region, a child died from violence by the father, and in Zakarpattia, eight children were left without food, and in Kirovohrad region, an HIV-positive child was stopped from receiving vital medicines, writes UNN with reference to a post by Dmytro Lubinets, the Commissioner of the Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine for Human Rights.

"No matter how much effort we put into returning children, into caring for their future, what reforms the state implements - all this loses its meaning if indifference reigns at the local level. Children's services and social service centers must ensure the observance of children's rights and act in their best interests. But, unfortunately, there are such leaders and specialists who, instead of helping children, essentially work against them," the ombudsman emphasized.

Thus, Lubinets recalled a recent terrible incident in Zhytomyr region, when a child was not removed in time from a family, about which 8 reports of domestic violence had been received by the police over the past 3 years.

The court decision to deprive parental rights was issued, but it is impossible to execute it - the child has already been killed! It is terrible that the community's social service provider stopped social support for the family a year and a half before the murder - Lubinets emphasized.

In Zakarpattia, the children's service and the social services center also did not rush to fulfill their duties, which put the lives and health of children in a large family at risk.

Eight young children lived in a building without windows, doors, and without food. At the time of the visit, the mother was not at home, and parental duties were actually performed by a 10-year-old child. The youngest child is 12 months old. Seeing this, my Representative immediately informed the National Police and called an ambulance - the commissioner reported.

Meanwhile, employees of the children's service and the head of the community had previously ignored the family and did not come to the scene. As stated, the children are currently undergoing examination in the hospital.

"In Kirovohrad region, the life and health of a child were endangered by the negligence of adults, when an HIV-positive child with a disability was deprived of antiretroviral drugs," Lubinets added, reporting that at the request of his representative, the child was provided with the necessary medicines within 24 hours.

The ombudsman assured that monitoring to protect children's rights continues, but noted that "first of all, it is important that responsible persons on the ground act not formally, but for the real protection of children."

