Ombudsman: video of the alleged execution of unarmed Ukrainian soldiers captured by Russians is circulating online
Kyiv • UNN
A video of the execution of Ukrainian prisoners of war by Russian occupiers has appeared online. The Ukrainian Ombudsman has sent letters to the UN and the ICRC to record the war crime.
The Verkhovna Rada Commissioner for Human Rights in Ukraine, Dmytro Lubinets, announced that a video of the alleged execution of Ukrainian prisoners of war in captivity by Russian occupiers has appeared on the network. The Ukrainian Ombudsman sent letters to the UN and the ICRC to record the war crime, writes UNN.
The Russians continue to kill Ukrainian prisoners of war. Another video of the alleged execution of unarmed Ukrainian servicemen who were captured by the Russians is spreading on social networks. The published video shows at least 5 allegedly killed prisoners of war. Once again, we see a cynical disregard for international humanitarian law on the part of the Russian army.
"Fulfilling the mission of the Ombudsman of Ukraine, I sent letters to the UN and the ICRC so that the war crime would be recorded," the Ombudsman noted.
He emphasized: "Those who give orders and commit such atrocities must be held strictly accountable".
The UN recorded 79 executions of Ukrainian prisoners of war by Russians: over what period03.02.25, 15:10 • 115615 views