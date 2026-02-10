Olympics 2026: Skeleton racer Heraskevych, despite IOC ban, trained in a 'helmet of remembrance'

Suspilne Sport

Despite the IOC prohibiting Ukrainian skeleton racer Vladyslav Heraskevych from using a "memory helmet" even during training at the Olympic Games in Italy, he has appeared on the track for the second time before the competition. The helmet featured portraits of Ukrainian athletes and coaches who died during the Russian aggression, making his equipment a symbolic gesture of remembrance. This was reported by UNN with reference to Suspilne Sport.

The 27-year-old athlete, who also served as the flag bearer for the Ukrainian team at the opening ceremony of the Games, received a clear prohibition from the IOC against using such a helmet during both training and competitions. The organizers' decision was based on Rule 50 of the Olympic Charter, which prohibits the display of political or protest symbols in sports arenas.

Despite the official warning, Heraskevych continues to appear on the track in the "memory helmet." The images on it included portraits of deceased athletes: figure skater Dmytro Sharpar, boxer Pavlo Ishchenko, and hockey player Oleksiy Loginov. This gesture became a symbolic tribute to those who gave their lives for sports and the country.

By the way, a challenge "Memory cannot be banned" has already been launched online. The initiative aims to support Heraskevych in his desire to compete in the aforementioned helmet.

We should add that the IOC offered its alternative for honoring athletes. Specifically, the organizers suggest Vladyslav use a black armband.

