05:38 PM
Ukrainians aged 60 and over are allowed to serve under contract. Zelenskyy signed a decree
05:08 PM
Currently, no one can make a decision regarding the refund of funds paid to the family of a fighter who was considered dead - Lubinets
04:55 PM
A regional state of emergency has been declared in the energy sector in Kharkiv Oblast - OMA
Exclusive
03:55 PM
American TV channel Newsmax prepares for launch in Ukraine: why a major media player enters the Ukrainian market
Exclusive
01:08 PM
"Tariffs should not be a tool of social policy": why electricity price hikes are only a matter of time and a necessary step to heal the energy market
12:47 PM
General Staff confirmed the destruction of a UAV training center, a drone control point of the "Rubikon" unit, and other occupier facilities
Exclusive
12:43 PM
The private clinic "INTO SANA" in Odesa may be involved in a corruption scheme for draft evasion by conscripts
Exclusive
12:23 PM
"Diia" changes form of ownership: what does the transition from a state enterprise to a joint-stock company mean and are Ukrainians' data safe?
February 10, 09:19 AM
EU considers 5 steps for Ukraine's accession as early as 2027 - Politico
February 9, 10:01 PM
Heraskevych reminded the world about athletes killed by Russia with portraits on his helmet: Zelenskyy thanked the Ukrainian athlete
Publications
Exclusives
Olympics 2026: Skeleton racer Heraskevych, despite IOC ban, trained in a 'helmet of remembrance'

Kyiv • UNN

 • 188 views

Despite an official warning, Heraskevych continues to race in a 'helmet of remembrance'. The images on it included portraits of fallen athletes: figure skater Dmytro Sharpar, boxer Pavlo Ishchenko, and hockey player Oleksiy Loginov.

Olympics 2026: Skeleton racer Heraskevych, despite IOC ban, trained in a 'helmet of remembrance'
Suspilne Sport

Despite the IOC prohibiting Ukrainian skeleton racer Vladyslav Heraskevych from using a "memory helmet" even during training at the Olympic Games in Italy, he has appeared on the track for the second time before the competition. The helmet featured portraits of Ukrainian athletes and coaches who died during the Russian aggression, making his equipment a symbolic gesture of remembrance. This was reported by UNN with reference to Suspilne Sport.

The 27-year-old athlete, who also served as the flag bearer for the Ukrainian team at the opening ceremony of the Games, received a clear prohibition from the IOC against using such a helmet during both training and competitions. The organizers' decision was based on Rule 50 of the Olympic Charter, which prohibits the display of political or protest symbols in sports arenas.

IOC responded to Ukrainian skeleton racer regarding the "helmet of memory" at the 2026 Olympics: what was allowed and what was forbidden10.02.26, 17:05 • 2778 views

Despite the official warning, Heraskevych continues to appear on the track in the "memory helmet." The images on it included portraits of deceased athletes: figure skater Dmytro Sharpar, boxer Pavlo Ishchenko, and hockey player Oleksiy Loginov. This gesture became a symbolic tribute to those who gave their lives for sports and the country.

By the way, a challenge "Memory cannot be banned" has already been launched online. The initiative aims to support Heraskevych in his desire to compete in the aforementioned helmet.

We should add that the IOC offered its alternative for honoring athletes. Specifically, the organizers suggest Vladyslav use a black armband.

Ban on Vladyslav Heraskevych from using a helmet with images of murdered athletes: Ukraine's NOC reaction was swift10.02.26, 10:41 • 10420 views

Stanislav Karmazin

SocietySportsOlympics
Trend
Social network
War in Ukraine
Italy