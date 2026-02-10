Ban on Vladyslav Heraskevych from using a helmet with images of murdered athletes: Ukraine's NOC reaction was swift

$43.030.02
51.120.36
ukenru
February 9, 10:01 PM • 12066 views
Heraskevych reminded the world about athletes killed by Russia with portraits on his helmet: Zelenskyy thanked the Ukrainian athlete
February 9, 08:00 PM • 22442 views
EU prepares sanctions against Georgian and Indonesian ports for cooperation with Russia's "shadow fleet" - media
February 9, 07:32 PM • 20868 views
Tuesday and Wednesday, due to low temperatures, will proceed according to complex schedules - Shmyhal
February 9, 06:49 PM • 20298 views
Zelenskyy stated that documents on security guarantees are ready
February 9, 06:25 PM • 18711 views
EU prepares a range of options for enshrining Ukraine's membership in a future peace agreement - Media
Exclusive
February 9, 04:18 PM • 17406 views
Kyiv received 9 MW of backup power capacity: what does this give the city and how long will it last?
Exclusive
February 9, 03:20 PM • 19100 views
Antidepressants without myths: what kind of medication it is, who really needs it, and why you shouldn't be afraid of it
February 9, 08:22 AM • 29703 views
Coming night in Ukraine seems to end the period of "fierce cold" - meteorologist
February 9, 07:43 AM • 47697 views
EU prepares for busy diplomatic week with leaders' meeting, Fedorov and Zelenskyy - Politico
February 8, 07:59 PM • 44641 views
Ternuvate is ours: Ukrainian military cleared the village in Zaporizhzhia direction from occupiersVideo
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
−12°
2m/s
65%
752mm
Electricity outage schedules
Popular news
Spain modernizes long-range Meteor missile to enhance effectiveness of Ukrainian Gripen fightersPhotoFebruary 9, 10:49 PM • 7496 views
Trump published an AI image with a new US map featuring world leadersFebruary 9, 11:11 PM • 5956 views
Cuba for the first time in ten years is completely without oil imports due to the US blockadeFebruary 9, 11:37 PM • 9762 views
Bulgarian activists reported the discovery of a Wagner PMC base in the mountains near the village of KladnitsaFebruary 10, 01:06 AM • 4024 views
Japan to join NATO's PURL initiative to support Ukraine with weapons04:59 AM • 12060 views
Publications
Defence City operates in Ukraine: first resident, tax benefits, and pitfallsFebruary 9, 02:55 PM • 24153 views
The NHSSU has once again signed a contract with the scandalous Odrex clinic: what are the risks for patients?February 9, 12:30 PM • 32269 views
Floral symbolism – how to choose a meaningful bouquet for Valentine's DayPhotoFebruary 8, 07:00 AM • 70588 views
Valentine's Day without banalities: original gift ideasPhotoFebruary 7, 07:00 AM • 92085 views
Marriages from the age of 14 will not happen - the corresponding amendment will not be introduced into the civil code: why they changed their mind and what experts say about itPhoto
Exclusive
February 6, 02:41 PM • 107429 views
Actual people
Donald Trump
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
J. D. Vance
Nikol Pashinyan
Mark Rutte
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
China
Europe
Greenland
Advertisement
UNN Lite
"This is my sin": Liliya Sandulesa spoke about pregnancy with Ivo Bobul and abortionFebruary 9, 05:00 PM • 11696 views
"The Mandalorian & Grogu" returns: Lucasfilm unveiled a new teaser during the Super BowlVideoFebruary 9, 03:48 PM • 13583 views
Penisgate at the 2026 Olympics: amid WADA investigation, experts reveal risks of hyaluronic acid injections into genitalsFebruary 9, 03:11 PM • 14065 views
Bad Bunny performed at the Super Bowl, Trump called the show a "slap in the face to the country"PhotoVideoFebruary 9, 06:52 AM • 40364 views
MAYOROVA spoke about a rapidly growing breast tumor: the singer assures it is benign and not life-threateningPhotoFebruary 6, 05:59 PM • 42745 views
Actual
Technology
Social network
Film
Heating
The Diplomat

Ban on Vladyslav Heraskevych from using a helmet with images of murdered athletes: Ukraine's NOC reaction was swift

Kyiv • UNN

 • 186 views

The National Olympic Committee of Ukraine expresses hope for a fair, objective, and impartial decision from the International Olympic Committee.

Ban on Vladyslav Heraskevych from using a helmet with images of murdered athletes: Ukraine's NOC reaction was swift

The National Olympic Committee of Ukraine has appealed to the International Olympic Committee with a request to allow Ukrainian skeleton racer and flag bearer of the Ukrainian national team Vladyslav Heraskevych to compete at the XXV Winter Olympic Games in Milan-Cortina in 2026 in a special "helmet of remembrance." This was reported by UNN with reference to the NOC of Ukraine.

Details

The helmet was created to honor Ukrainian athletes who died defending Ukraine or became victims of Russia's full-scale war against Ukraine. The NOC of Ukraine emphasizes that it fully complies with safety requirements and IOC rules, contains no advertising, political slogans, or discriminatory elements, and was confirmed as meeting established standards during official training. Ukraine has always respected, respects, and will respect Olympic values and adheres to the Olympic Charter.

- states the NOC's announcement.

The National Olympic Committee of Ukraine also expresses hope for a fair, objective, and impartial decision from the IOC. In the context of the ongoing full-scale war that Russia is waging against Ukraine, such a step is an important sign of recognizing the memory of Ukrainian athletes and supporting the Ukrainian nation.

Recall

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy reacted to the ban on Vladyslav Heraskevych using a "special" helmet at the 2026 Olympics. The head of state emphasized that such actions are critically important for conveying the truth to a global audience.

Meanwhile, the Center for Countering Disinformation recorded the continuation of the information campaign against Ukrainians amid the Olympic Games in Italy. They reported that Russian propagandists spread a fake TV report, disguised as material from the Canadian television company CBC, claiming "inadequate behavior" of Ukrainian athletes.

Yevhen Ustimenko

SocietySportsPoliticsNews of the World
Russian propaganda
War in Ukraine
Milan
Italy
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Ukraine