Ban on Vladyslav Heraskevych from using a helmet with images of murdered athletes: Ukraine's NOC reaction was swift

The National Olympic Committee of Ukraine has appealed to the International Olympic Committee with a request to allow Ukrainian skeleton racer and flag bearer of the Ukrainian national team Vladyslav Heraskevych to compete at the XXV Winter Olympic Games in Milan-Cortina in 2026 in a special "helmet of remembrance." This was reported by UNN with reference to the NOC of Ukraine.

Details

The helmet was created to honor Ukrainian athletes who died defending Ukraine or became victims of Russia's full-scale war against Ukraine. The NOC of Ukraine emphasizes that it fully complies with safety requirements and IOC rules, contains no advertising, political slogans, or discriminatory elements, and was confirmed as meeting established standards during official training. Ukraine has always respected, respects, and will respect Olympic values and adheres to the Olympic Charter. - states the NOC's announcement.

The National Olympic Committee of Ukraine also expresses hope for a fair, objective, and impartial decision from the IOC. In the context of the ongoing full-scale war that Russia is waging against Ukraine, such a step is an important sign of recognizing the memory of Ukrainian athletes and supporting the Ukrainian nation.

Recall

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy reacted to the ban on Vladyslav Heraskevych using a "special" helmet at the 2026 Olympics. The head of state emphasized that such actions are critically important for conveying the truth to a global audience.

Meanwhile, the Center for Countering Disinformation recorded the continuation of the information campaign against Ukrainians amid the Olympic Games in Italy. They reported that Russian propagandists spread a fake TV report, disguised as material from the Canadian television company CBC, claiming "inadequate behavior" of Ukrainian athletes.