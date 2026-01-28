$43.130.01
51.060.41
ukenru
03:48 AM • 794 views
The American Center for Strategic Studies estimated Russia's losses at 1.2 million people, Ukraine lost up to 600,000 military personnel.
January 27, 05:43 PM • 18091 views
Attempted to "integrate" into the Main Directorate of Intelligence of Ukraine: KGB spy from Belarus exposed in Kyiv
Exclusive
January 27, 04:28 PM • 34127 views
"Starlink makes these drones almost invulnerable to electronic warfare": a new serious threat from Russian UAVs and how to combat it
January 27, 04:20 PM • 27220 views
The hands of the Doomsday Clock were moved forward by 4 seconds, one of the reasons being the war in Ukraine
Exclusive
January 27, 03:20 PM • 40752 views
EU's Historic Deal with India: What it Means and Its Implications for Ukraine
January 27, 02:04 PM • 26224 views
Ukraine to experience warming and thaw: forecast for January 28-29
Exclusive
January 27, 01:14 PM • 45557 views
Kyiv on the brink of resources: what will happen to heat, light, and water until the end of winter
January 27, 12:39 PM • 24289 views
Russian attack on western Ukraine on January 27: a Naftogaz facility was hit
January 27, 12:15 PM • 18134 views
Zelenskyy: Ukraine expects to join the EU in 2027
January 27, 11:34 AM • 38413 views
Remembrance Day. The Holocaust: how people were exterminated and why the world should not forget it
Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Oil prices hold at highs due to weak dollar and Trump's ultimatums to Iran

Kyiv • UNN

 • 188 views

Global oil prices have firmed near four-month highs. This occurred amid a falling dollar and escalating geopolitical tensions due to White House statements regarding Iran.

Oil prices hold at highs due to weak dollar and Trump's ultimatums to Iran

Global oil prices have stabilized near their highest levels in four months amid a sharp decline in the US dollar and escalating geopolitical tensions. Traders are pricing in the risk of a possible military confrontation in the Middle East following recent White House statements regarding Iran. This is reported by Bloomberg, writes UNN.

Details

West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude oil is trading within $63 per barrel, maintaining a significant gain from the previous session. The main reason for the price increase was the "collapse" of the dollar index to a four-year low. The fall of the US currency was provoked by Donald Trump's personal statement that he was "not concerned" about a weak dollar, as well as his unpredictable initiatives, including the idea of annexing Greenland, which stirred up European allies.

Oil prices soar 3% on US 'armada' and new sanctions against Iran24.01.26, 05:49 • 8411 views

A weak dollar traditionally increases the attractiveness of assets denominated in US currency, such as oil and gold. For many foreign buyers, raw materials have become cheaper in national currencies, which stimulated an active increase in demand on exchange platforms.

"Great Armada" and ultimatum for Tehran

The geopolitical premium in oil prices increased after Trump confirmed the dispatch of a powerful naval formation to the coast of Iran. The US president called this grouping a "great armada," which is intended to be an instrument of pressure on the Iranian leadership due to repression against protesters and threats of resuming the nuclear program.

Russian oil stuck on tankers at sea due to India's import cuts27.01.26, 23:50 • 2620 views

Stepan Haftko

EconomyNews of the World
Nuclear weapons
Energy
Skirmishes
Gold
Greenland
Bloomberg L.P.
Donald Trump
United States
Iran