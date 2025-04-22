Oil prices rose amid persistent concerns about Trump's tariffs

$41.400.01
47.030.02
ukenru
Ukraine, Britain, France, and the USA will hold talks in London on Wednesday - Zelenskyy
April 21, 04:24 PM • 32689 views

Ukraine, Britain, France, and the USA will hold talks in London on Wednesday - Zelenskyy

Exclusive
April 21, 02:32 PM • 109053 views

Sviatoslav Shevchuk and Mykola Bychok: Expert told if there is a chance for Ukrainian Catholic hierarchs to become Pope

April 21, 01:43 PM • 57877 views

Syrskyi: Russians are trying to dislodge Defense Forces from the Kursk region and capture border territories of Sumy region, the enemy's offensive has been thwarted

Exclusive
April 21, 01:37 PM • 54774 views

In the Rada, they are against the transfer of NAAS land to the State Property Fund, as this will lead to the undermining of food and economic security

Exclusive
April 21, 01:18 PM • 53914 views

From 6 museums in deoccupied regions, Russia stole almost 35,000 exhibits - Ministry of Culture

Exclusive
April 21, 01:11 PM • 34953 views

The Rada demands an audit of state lands transferred to the State Property Fund for further lease

Exclusive
April 21, 12:22 PM • 28853 views

The State Employment Center told which professions are currently most in demand

April 21, 10:05 AM • 78245 views

Who Will Sit on the Holy See After Pope Francis: Main Contenders and Election Rules

Exclusive
April 21, 09:18 AM • 40508 views

Sweets in children's diet: a pediatrician explained when and how much is allowed

April 21, 08:55 AM • 53910 views

Who was Pope Francis and what did he say about Ukraine

Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

Погода
+19°
1.8m/s
41%
750 mm
Popular news

The Vatican has published the will of Pope Francis: what instructions did the pontiff leave regarding his funeral

April 21, 10:36 PM • 3506 views

Fires and casualties in Odessa: OVA showed the consequences of a massive Russian attack

April 21, 11:04 PM • 9490 views

British scientists filmed an "alcohol party" of chimpanzees feasting on fermented fruits

April 22, 12:14 AM • 7698 views

Almost 80 firefighters extinguished fires in Odesa: photo details from the State Emergency Service

12:32 AM • 30267 views

Trump announced a plan for a peaceful settlement of the war in Ukraine: NY Post learned what the administration says about the issue of "land"

05:22 AM • 11765 views
Publications

"They are passionate about their work": expert on the threat of destruction of Ukrainian science due to the seizure of NAAS lands

April 21, 03:15 PM • 50258 views

Sviatoslav Shevchuk and Mykola Bychok: Expert told if there is a chance for Ukrainian Catholic hierarchs to become Pope
Exclusive

April 21, 02:32 PM • 109053 views

Apple in the shadows: how the grey market for electronics hits the budgets of Ukraine, the EU, and the US

April 21, 02:13 PM • 44290 views

What to do in the garden in May: tasks that cannot be missed

April 21, 12:52 PM • 51894 views

Who Will Sit on the Holy See After Pope Francis: Main Contenders and Election Rules

April 21, 10:05 AM • 78245 views
Advertisement
Продаж Lexus LC 2019
Actual people

Donald Trump

Pope Francis

Volodymyr Zelenskyy

Oleh Kiper

Ursula von der Leyen

Actual places

Ukraine

United States

Vatican City

Rome

Odesa

Advertisement
UNN Lite

Hailey Bieber shared touching photos with son Jack on Easter

April 21, 01:36 PM • 24197 views

Jewellery worth €10 million stolen: ‘Kim Kardashian's ‘grandfathers’ robbers to stand trial

April 21, 12:58 PM • 27679 views

John Cena Surpassed Everyone at WrestleMania: 17th Champion Title

April 21, 12:03 PM • 25142 views

Fans are again concerned about Justin Bieber's condition after strange behavior at a Coachella party

April 21, 09:54 AM • 58601 views

Kristen Stewart married fiancée Dylan Meyer: ceremony took place in Los Angeles

April 21, 08:54 AM • 60291 views
Actual

The Washington Post

Instagram

Unmanned aerial vehicle

Truth Social

SAR-Lupe

Oil prices rose amid persistent concerns about Trump's tariffs

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1086 views

Brent crude futures rose 0.5%, WTI - 0.7%. Investors are closing short positions, fearing a recession due to tariffs and US monetary policy.

Oil prices rose amid persistent concerns about Trump's tariffs

Oil prices rose on Tuesday, as investors took advantage of the previous day's losses to close short positions, although concerns remained about economic obstacles due to US tariffs and monetary policy, which could reduce fuel demand, Reuters reports, UNN writes.

Details

Brent crude futures rose 36 cents, or 0.5%, to $66.62 a barrel at 04:21 GMT (07:21 Kyiv time).

The June contract for WTI crude, which is actively traded, rose 0.7%, or 43 cents, to $62.84 a barrel.

Both benchmarks fell in price by more than 2% on Monday, as signs of progress in negotiations on a nuclear deal between the United States and Iran helped ease concerns about supply.

Iran seeks guarantees that Trump will not withdraw from new nuclear deal - Reuters19.04.25, 09:57 • 3493 views

"Some short positions began to close after a sharp sell-off on Monday," said Hiroyuki Kikukawa, chief strategist at Nissan Securities Investment, a division of Nissan Securities.

"However, concerns about a potential recession caused by the tariff war remain," he said, predicting that WTI is likely to trade in the $55-$65 range for now, given the uncertainty that persists related to tariffs.

Trump's trade war sweeps through business world, hits stocks again17.04.25, 08:39 • 4641 view

On Monday, US President Donald Trump reiterated his criticism of the head of the country's Federal Reserve System, Jerome Powell, and said that the US economy could slow down if interest rates are not immediately lowered.

His comments about Powell fueled concerns about the independence of the Federal Reserve in determining monetary policy and the prospects for US assets.

"The growing uncertainty surrounding US monetary policy is expected to negatively affect financial markets and the economy as a whole, raising concerns that this could lead to a decrease in demand for crude oil," Kikukawa said.

Trump is considering firing US Federal Reserve Chairman Powell over his economic policies18.04.25, 19:57 • 9747 views

A Reuters poll from April 17 showed that investors believe that tariff policy will cause a significant slowdown in the US economy this and next year, and the median probability of a recession over the next 12 months is approaching 50%.

The United States is the world's largest oil consumer.

Progress in negotiations between the United States and Iran, which on Saturday agreed to begin developing a framework for a potential nuclear deal, may also put pressure on oil prices and reduce concerns about supply, as this Middle Eastern country is a major producer.

"Our view that Iran's oil exports face imminent downside risks due to the imposition of US sanctions has softened, given the ongoing negotiations between the US and Iran," Commonwealth Bank of Australia analyst Vivek Dhar said in a note, adding that easing US sanctions is potential.

Meanwhile, according to documents obtained by Reuters, the Russian Ministry of Economy has lowered its forecast for the average price of Brent crude oil in 2025 by almost 17% compared to what was seen in September calculations.

Russia expects lower exports and oil prices this year - Bloomberg21.04.25, 14:03 • 2634 views

Julia Shramko

Julia Shramko

EconomyNews of the World
Federal Reserve
Reuters
Donald Trump
United States
Iran
Brent
$66.59
Bitcoin
$88,390.90
S&P 500
$5,104.50
Tesla
$223.45
Газ TTF
$35.66
Золото
$3,503.69
Ethereum
$1,584.55