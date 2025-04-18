Trump is considering firing US Federal Reserve Chairman Powell over his economic policies

The US President is considering firing the head of the Federal Reserve System, with whom he has a hostile relationship.

UNN reports with reference to CNN and ANSA.

US President Donald Trump has recently accused the head of the Federal Reserve System (FRS) Jerome Powell of "playing politics" as the head of the FRS refused to lower the key interest rate. The Republican president expressed his contempt for Powell, saying he wanted the financier's term as head of the FRS to end "soon enough." He also said at an event in the Oval Office that Powell would leave "very quickly."

Director of the National Economic Council Kevin Hassett told reporters at the White House today that the Trump administration is "exploring options" for firing FRS chief Jerome Powell.

The President and his team will continue to study this issue - the answer reads.



Let us remind

Trump's global trade war is leading to falling stocks, especially technology companies.

Gold hits record high on demand for safe-haven assets, awaiting Fed decision