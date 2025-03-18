Oil prices rose amid instability in the Middle East and China's plans

$41.320.06
NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law
07:36 PM • 16440 views

Exclusive
April 3, 03:18 PM • 106806 views

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market

Exclusive
April 3, 01:51 PM • 168647 views

## Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next The Kyiv apartment rental market has shown a surprising recovery, with prices surpassing pre-war levels. This trend raises the question of whether this is a temporary phenomenon or the beginning of a new reality for tenants in the capital. **Key factors influencing price increases:** * **Increased demand:** As people return to Kyiv and the number of internally displaced persons decreases, the demand for housing is growing. * **Limited supply:** Some homeowners remain abroad, while others have chosen to sell their properties rather than rent them out, reducing the available supply. * **Economic recovery:** As businesses resume operations and the economy gradually recovers, more people can afford to rent apartments. * **Inflation:** The overall rise in prices for goods and services also affects the cost of rent. **Current situation in the market:** According to real estate experts, the most significant price increases have been observed in the segment of one- and two-bedroom apartments in popular areas of Kyiv. In some cases, rental rates have increased by 10-15% compared to pre-war levels. "The market is driven by demand," explains real estate agent Olena Kovalenko. "People are willing to pay more for comfortable and safe housing in convenient locations. At the same time, the supply is not keeping up with the demand, which leads to price increases." **What to expect in the future:** Experts predict that rental prices in Kyiv will continue to rise, but the rate of growth may slow down. Several factors will influence the market situation: * **The security situation:** Any deterioration in the security situation could lead to a new outflow of people from Kyiv and a corresponding drop in rental prices. * **The pace of economic recovery:** A faster economic recovery will support demand for housing and contribute to further price increases. * **New construction:** The commissioning of new residential buildings could increase the supply of apartments and help stabilize prices. * **Government policies:** Government programs to support housing construction and provide affordable housing could also affect the rental market. **Recommendations for tenants:** * **Monitor the market:** Regularly check rental prices in different areas of Kyiv to get an idea of the current market situation. * **Be flexible:** Consider options outside the city center or apartments with less convenient layouts to save money. * **Negotiate:** Don't be afraid to negotiate with landlords to try to get a better rental rate. * **Consider long-term leases:** Signing a long-term lease can help you secure a fixed rental rate and protect yourself from future price increases. **Conclusion:** The Kyiv apartment rental market is currently experiencing a period of recovery and growth. While it is difficult to predict the future with certainty, it is likely that rental prices will continue to rise in the short term. Tenants should be prepared for higher costs and take steps to find the best possible deals.

April 3, 01:29 PM • 106269 views

Georgia has reduced the visa-free period for Ukrainians from three years to one year

Exclusive
April 3, 09:14 AM • 342854 views

US trade war: experts explained the consequences for Ukraine and America itself

April 3, 08:00 AM • 173422 views

Easter basket: how much will it cost this year

April 3, 06:50 AM • 144770 views

"Difficult, but not critical": government assessed Trump's tariffs for Ukraine and is working on better terms

Exclusive
April 3, 06:00 AM • 196095 views

Fintech expert Olena Sosiedka explained how the market will change after the legalization of cryptocurrencies in Ukraine

April 2, 07:23 PM • 124815 views

Ukraine has returned 11 children from the occupied territories and Russia

April 2, 06:52 PM • 108143 views

Semi-final of the Ukrainian Football Cup: participants determined

Starlink

Instagram

Telegram

Shahed-136

The Guardian

Oil prices rose amid instability in the Middle East and China's plans

Kyiv • UNN

 • 9316 views

Oil quotations were supported by US strikes against the Houthis in Yemen and China's plans to stimulate consumption. Concerns about global demand and negotiations between the US and Russia restrained growth.

Oil prices rose amid instability in the Middle East and China's plans

Oil prices rose slightly on Tuesday, boosted by instability in the Middle East, as well as stimulus plans and data from China, although concerns about global growth, US tariffs and ceasefire talks between Russia and Ukraine curbed growth, UNN writes with reference to Reuters.

Details

Brent crude futures rose 17 cents, or 0.2%, to $71.24 a barrel by 03:50 GMT, while US West Texas Intermediate crude futures rose 14 cents, or 0.2%, to $67.7.

"Along with US strikes against the Houthis in Yemen, several factors have supported the market," ING analysts said in a note.

"China has unveiled plans to boost consumption, while growth in retail sales and fixed asset investment in China has been stronger than expected," the note said.

China's State Council unveiled a special action plan on Sunday to boost domestic consumption, including measures such as increasing incomes and providing childcare subsidies.

On Monday, Chinese economic data showing that retail sales growth accelerated in January-February also gave investors reason for optimism, although factory output fell and the urban unemployment rate hit a two-year high.

Crude oil throughput in China, the world's largest crude oil importer, rose 2.1% in January and February compared to last year, boosted by a new refinery and holiday travel, official data showed on Monday.

Prices were also supported by US President Donald Trump's vow to continue the US offensive against the Yemeni Houthis unless they stop attacking ships in the Red Sea.

Trump accused Iran of supporting the Houthis and threatened a harsh response18.03.25, 04:38 • 13059 views

As for the Israeli-Palestinian conflict, Palestinian health officials say at least 200 people have been killed in Israeli air strikes in the Gaza Strip, as attacks on Tuesday ended weeks of confrontation over extending a ceasefire that halted fighting in January.

In Gaza, there are more than 200 dead as a result of Israeli airstrikes on Hamas facilities18.03.25, 06:49 • 10970 views

Highlighting concerns about demand, a key downside risk to oil prices, the OECD said on Monday that Trump's tariffs would reduce growth in the United States, Canada and Mexico, putting pressure on global energy demand.

Trump's trade war will collapse the world economy: OECD forecast17.03.25, 16:21 • 15681 view

"With rising global supply and tariffs and trade wars set to hit global demand, we continue to believe prices will go down and eventually reach the mid-$60s," said Robert Rennie, head of commodities and carbon strategy at Westpac.

In addition to global supply, Venezuela's state-owned PDVSA has developed three operating scenarios indicating that it plans to continue producing and exporting oil from its joint venture with Chevron after the US major's license expires next month, according to a company document seen by Reuters on Monday.

Also in focus were talks between Trump and Russian dictator Vladimir Putin on Tuesday to end the war in Ukraine.

Markets believe that potential peace talks would include easing sanctions against Russia and returning its crude oil supplies to global markets, putting pressure on prices.

Ukraine is open to easing sanctions against Russia as part of a peace deal - Politico 17.03.25, 13:59 • 101416 views

Julia Shramko

Julia Shramko

EconomyNews of the World
