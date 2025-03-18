Trump accused Iran of supporting the Houthis and threatened a harsh response
Donald Trump blamed Iran for the actions of the Houthis, accusing it of providing the group with weapons and finances. Trump emphasized that any aggression by the Houthis will be regarded as an attack by Iran.
US President Donald Trump wrote a rather sharp statement regarding the situation in the Middle East, placing full responsibility for the actions of the Houthis on Iran. In his opinion, it is Tehran that provides the group with weapons, finances and intelligence, controlling their every step.
Let no one be deceived! Hundreds of attacks committed by the Houthis, sinister bandits and thugs based in Yemen, who are hated by the Yemeni people, all come from and are created by Iran
Trump stressed that any further aggression by the Houthis will be seen as a direct attack on Iran, and the response to it will be strong and may not be limited to this conflict.
Any subsequent attack or retaliation by the "Houthis" will be met with great force, and there is no guarantee that this force will stop there. Iran has become an "innocent victim" of terrorists over whom they have lost control, but they have not lost control. They dictate every step, giving them weapons, money and high-tech military equipment and even so-called "intelligence". From now on, every shot by the Houthis will be considered a shot from the weapons and leadership of Iran. Therefore, Iran will be held responsible and will bear the consequences, and these consequences will be terrible
On March 15, the United States launched a military operation against the positions of the Yemeni Houthis, carrying out a series of air and sea strikes against strategic targets of the group. This was a response to numerous attacks by the Houthis on international shipping routes in the Red Sea, which threatened global trade.
