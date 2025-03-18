In Gaza, there are more than 200 dead as a result of Israeli airstrikes on Hamas facilities
Kyiv • UNN
Israel has launched a series of airstrikes on Gaza targeting Hamas facilities. More than 230 people have died, including women and children, making these bombings the most powerful since January.
As a result of the Israeli attack on the Gaza Strip, the number of victims exceeded 200 people. This is reported by the Gaza Ministry of Health, according to UNN.
Details
Israel carried out a series of powerful air strikes on the Gaza Strip.
According to official Israeli military data, the attacks targeted facilities used by Hamas militants.
According to Gaza medical services, the death toll exceeded 230, with more than a thousand people injured. Among the victims are women and children, as confirmed by the published video materials.
The attacks covered the central districts of Gaza, as well as the cities of Khan Yunis and Rafah. A senior official of the Hamas Ministry of Internal Affairs was killed in the attack. The Palestinian authorities report that these were the most powerful bombings since the ceasefire in January.
Recall
Earlier it was stated that the White House confirmed that Israel had informed Washington in advance about the upcoming strikes.
