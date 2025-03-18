Israel attacked Gaza after consultations with the Trump administration - White House
Israel launched intense strikes on Gaza after consultations with the Trump team. The airstrikes were among the largest since the January 19 ceasefire, with Hamas accusing Israel of violating the agreement.
Israel carried out attacks after consultations with the Trump administration. This is reported by Fox News, reports UNN.
White House spokeswoman Caroline Levitt said in a comment to Fox News that Israeli authorities conducted a series of intense strikes on the Gaza Strip after consulting with the Donald Trump administration.
According to Palestinian medics, the air strikes were among the largest since the ceasefire concluded on January 19. The death toll continues to rise, and Hamas officials have accused Israel of violating the ceasefire agreement.
The White House spokesman stressed that Washington is ready to support allies, noting that all those who threaten the security of Israel and the United States will be held accountable. Donald Trump previously warned that Hamas must immediately release the hostages, otherwise the consequences will be devastating.
The escalation was a continuation of the conflict that escalated on October 7, 2023, after Palestinian militants attacked Israeli territory. According to local authorities, Israeli military operations in Gaza have killed tens of thousands of Palestinians, sparking international criticism and accusations of war crimes.
