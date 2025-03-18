IDF began striking Hamas in Gaza
Israel strikes Hamas infrastructure after accusations of non-compliance with the agreement. The operation was approved by Netanyahu and Katz due to Hamas' refusal to release the hostages.
The IDF is carrying out massive strikes on Hamas positions in Gaza. This is reported by the Israel Defense Forces, UNN reports.
According to official data, the attacks are aimed at the infrastructure used by the militants for their actions.
The escalation occurred after a period of relative calm that lasted almost two months. Hamas representatives previously stated that Israel had not fulfilled the terms of the first phase of the agreement, including the opening of checkpoints and the provision of humanitarian aid.
According to the information, the decision on the military operation was made by Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and Defense Minister Israel Katz. This was a response to the group's refusal to release Israeli hostages.
It was previously reported that Netanyahu called for the continuation of indirect negotiations with the extremist organization Hamas in order to maintain the ceasefire. Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu noted that the negotiations are an important step to stabilize the situation in Gaza and ensure the implementation of the agreement, including the release of the remaining hostages.
