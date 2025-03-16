Netanyahu calls for negotiations with Hamas to support a ceasefire
The Prime Minister of Israel has called for the continuation of indirect negotiations with Hamas to stabilize the situation in Gaza and release the hostages. Israel has repeatedly violated the ceasefire agreement.
Netanyahu called for the continuation of indirect negotiations with the extremist organization Hamas in order to support the ceasefire regime. This is reported by Al Arabiya, reports UNN.
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu noted that the negotiations are an important step to stabilize the situation in Gaza and ensure the implementation of the agreement, including the release of the remaining hostages.
Netanyahu instructed his team to prepare for the continuation of the negotiation process in order to achieve the conditions for a long-term cessation of hostilities. Currently, negotiations between the parties are taking place in Doha, where they are considering the extension of the ceasefire and humanitarian aid for the victims.
Despite these efforts, Israel has repeatedly violated the ceasefire agreement signed with Hamas in Gaza earlier this month.
US President Donald Trump said in February that he was losing patience with the ceasefire agreement between Israel and Hamas after seeing footage of the Palestinian group releasing Israeli hostages over the weekend, whose appearance he compared to that of Holocaust survivors.
