Ukraine is open to easing sanctions against Russia as part of a peace deal - Politico
Kyiv • UNN
Western sanctions against Russia may eventually be lifted if it helps ensure security and justice for Ukraine, Presidential Commissioner for Sanctions Policy Vladyslav Vlasiuk told Politico, UNN writes.
Vladyslav Vlasiuk said in an interview that a return to countries doing business with Russia in one way or another is simply a "matter of time", but must take place under appropriate conditions.
Economic restrictions, embargoes and bans on imports of Russian energy, he said, "have their own goals that may push Russia to stop its aggression and force them to make a lasting peace deal", rather than just being "punishment of any kind".
Currently, the top official noted, "it is premature to talk about which sanctions should be part of any agreements". "We just want to make sure at this point that Russia first takes significant steps in this direction, and then there will be any discussion of lifting sanctions," Vlasiuk said.
"We have already seen that the Russians are trying to raise some questions [about] whether these sanctions should be lifted, at least some of them, which gives us a better understanding of which sanctions are the most painful," Vlasiuk continued. - It's always good to know what's most painful, and we should use that leverage wisely."
According to Vlasiuk, as part of any lasting agreement - which would have to provide security guarantees for Ukraine - Kyiv will seek "justice for our people", likely including "compensation for Ukrainians", given the scale of the sacrifices they have made.
As stated, Vlasiuk also raised the issue of the prospects for European countries to conclude new agreements on the purchase of Russian oil and gas if and when the war finally ends.
"Russia has great potential, especially energy resources, and it would probably be foolish not to try to use it," he said. - Maybe not, and hopefully not to the same extent - I hope they will never be in a position of complete dependence on any Russian energy."
"But if Russia at some point returns to a more or less normal policy towards its partners and neighbors, the main thing is, I don't think they should be excluded from competitive markets," Vlasiuk said.
