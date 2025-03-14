Rutte: to ensure Russia takes negotiations seriously, pressure on them must continue

$41.320.06
NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law
07:36 PM • 16590 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

Exclusive
April 3, 03:18 PM • 107071 views

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market

Exclusive
April 3, 01:51 PM • 168807 views

## Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next The Kyiv apartment rental market has shown a surprising recovery, with prices surpassing pre-war levels. This trend raises the question of whether this is a temporary phenomenon or the beginning of a new reality for tenants in the capital. **Key factors influencing price increases:** * **Increased demand:** As people return to Kyiv and the number of internally displaced persons decreases, the demand for housing is growing. * **Limited supply:** Some homeowners remain abroad, while others have chosen to sell their properties rather than rent them out, reducing the available supply. * **Economic recovery:** As businesses resume operations and the economy gradually recovers, more people can afford to rent apartments. * **Inflation:** The overall rise in prices for goods and services also affects the cost of rent. **Current situation in the market:** According to real estate experts, the most significant price increases have been observed in the segment of one- and two-bedroom apartments in popular areas of Kyiv. In some cases, rental rates have increased by 10-15% compared to pre-war levels. "The market is driven by demand," explains real estate agent Olena Kovalenko. "People are willing to pay more for comfortable and safe housing in convenient locations. At the same time, the supply is not keeping up with the demand, which leads to price increases." **What to expect in the future:** Experts predict that rental prices in Kyiv will continue to rise, but the rate of growth may slow down. Several factors will influence the market situation: * **The security situation:** Any deterioration in the security situation could lead to a new outflow of people from Kyiv and a corresponding drop in rental prices. * **The pace of economic recovery:** A faster economic recovery will support demand for housing and contribute to further price increases. * **New construction:** The commissioning of new residential buildings could increase the supply of apartments and help stabilize prices. * **Government policies:** Government programs to support housing construction and provide affordable housing could also affect the rental market. **Recommendations for tenants:** * **Monitor the market:** Regularly check rental prices in different areas of Kyiv to get an idea of the current market situation. * **Be flexible:** Consider options outside the city center or apartments with less convenient layouts to save money. * **Negotiate:** Don't be afraid to negotiate with landlords to try to get a better rental rate. * **Consider long-term leases:** Signing a long-term lease can help you secure a fixed rental rate and protect yourself from future price increases. **Conclusion:** The Kyiv apartment rental market is currently experiencing a period of recovery and growth. While it is difficult to predict the future with certainty, it is likely that rental prices will continue to rise in the short term. Tenants should be prepared for higher costs and take steps to find the best possible deals.

April 3, 01:29 PM • 106367 views

Georgia has reduced the visa-free period for Ukrainians from three years to one year

Exclusive
April 3, 09:14 AM • 342928 views

US trade war: experts explained the consequences for Ukraine and America itself

April 3, 08:00 AM • 173443 views

Easter basket: how much will it cost this year

April 3, 06:50 AM • 144785 views

"Difficult, but not critical": government assessed Trump's tariffs for Ukraine and is working on better terms

Exclusive
April 3, 06:00 AM • 196104 views

Fintech expert Olena Sosiedka explained how the market will change after the legalization of cryptocurrencies in Ukraine

April 2, 07:23 PM • 124827 views

Ukraine has returned 11 children from the occupied territories and Russia

April 2, 06:52 PM • 108146 views

Semi-final of the Ukrainian Football Cup: participants determined

Much ado about nothing, but is there a crime: lawyer questions the legality of NABU's suspicion in the case of lawyers and a "bot"

10:33 PM • 130 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

07:36 PM • 16590 views

“Mommy's achievements”: The Duma still includes Medvedchuk's yacht in the successful cases of ARMA

April 3, 03:43 PM • 85677 views

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market
Exclusive

April 3, 03:18 PM • 107071 views

Rutte: to ensure Russia takes negotiations seriously, pressure on them must continue

Kyiv • UNN

 12992 views

NATO Secretary General stated the necessity of normalizing relations with Russia after the war in Ukraine. He emphasized the continuation of pressure on Russia to ensure the seriousness of negotiations.

Rutte: to ensure Russia takes negotiations seriously, pressure on them must continue

NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte stated that relations with Russia should eventually be normalized when hostilities in Ukraine cease, but this has not yet been achieved and "we must continue to put pressure on them to ensure that Russia takes the negotiations seriously," he said in an interview with Bloomberg, UNN writes.

Details

"It is normal that if the war ends in some way for Europe, step by step, and also for the United States, step by step, to restore normal relations with Russia," Rutte said in an interview with Bloomberg. - But we are absolutely not there yet".

"We must continue to put pressure on them to make sure they are ready to seriously engage in negotiations with the US administration and, of course, with the Ukrainians," Rutte said of the ongoing negotiations.

Rutte met with Trump at the White House on Thursday, where they discussed a potential US-brokered ceasefire in Ukraine. Europe has largely been excluded from the talks, a fact that has angered many leaders on the continent.

Addition

Rutte's biggest challenge, the publication notes, is maintaining US involvement in NATO amid Trump's general refrain that allies are taking advantage of Washington without spending enough on defense. Trump has previously threatened to withdraw the United States from the military alliance.

Rutte, the publication writes, is "walking a tightrope" between the US - NATO's most important member - and Europe, which is dealing with an increasingly aggressive Russia.

Rutte's good working relationship with Trump was considered one of his strengths when he took office. He was one of the first foreign leaders to congratulate Trump on his re-election, and one of the first to visit him at Mar-a-Lago in November. The two men developed a good working relationship during Trump's first term, when Rutte was Prime Minister of the Netherlands. After taking office at NATO, Rutte made increasing defense investment and increasing spending one of his key messages, which resonates well with Trump, the publication writes.

At the next summit in June, NATO will seek to raise its members' defense spending target to at least 3%. Trump has demanded that allies spend 5% - a target that many consider unrealistic and that even the US does not achieve.

Julia Shramko

Julia Shramko

WarPoliticsNews of the World
Mark Rutte
White House
NATO
Washington, D.C.
Donald Trump
Europe
Ukraine
