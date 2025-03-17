Trump's trade war will collapse the world economy: OECD forecast

$41.320.06
NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law
07:36 PM • 16799 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

Exclusive
April 3, 03:18 PM • 107433 views

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market

Exclusive
April 3, 01:51 PM • 169054 views

## Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next The Kyiv apartment rental market has shown a surprising recovery, with prices surpassing pre-war levels. This trend raises the question of whether this is a temporary phenomenon or the beginning of a new reality for tenants in the capital. **Key factors influencing price increases:** * **Increased demand:** As people return to Kyiv and the number of internally displaced persons decreases, the demand for housing is growing. * **Limited supply:** Some homeowners remain abroad, while others have chosen to sell their properties rather than rent them out, reducing the available supply. * **Economic recovery:** As businesses resume operations and the economy gradually recovers, more people can afford to rent apartments. * **Inflation:** The overall rise in prices for goods and services also affects the cost of rent. **Current situation in the market:** According to real estate experts, the most significant price increases have been observed in the segment of one- and two-bedroom apartments in popular areas of Kyiv. In some cases, rental rates have increased by 10-15% compared to pre-war levels. "The market is driven by demand," explains real estate agent Olena Kovalenko. "People are willing to pay more for comfortable and safe housing in convenient locations. At the same time, the supply is not keeping up with the demand, which leads to price increases." **What to expect in the future:** Experts predict that rental prices in Kyiv will continue to rise, but the rate of growth may slow down. Several factors will influence the market situation: * **The security situation:** Any deterioration in the security situation could lead to a new outflow of people from Kyiv and a corresponding drop in rental prices. * **The pace of economic recovery:** A faster economic recovery will support demand for housing and contribute to further price increases. * **New construction:** The commissioning of new residential buildings could increase the supply of apartments and help stabilize prices. * **Government policies:** Government programs to support housing construction and provide affordable housing could also affect the rental market. **Recommendations for tenants:** * **Monitor the market:** Regularly check rental prices in different areas of Kyiv to get an idea of the current market situation. * **Be flexible:** Consider options outside the city center or apartments with less convenient layouts to save money. * **Negotiate:** Don't be afraid to negotiate with landlords to try to get a better rental rate. * **Consider long-term leases:** Signing a long-term lease can help you secure a fixed rental rate and protect yourself from future price increases. **Conclusion:** The Kyiv apartment rental market is currently experiencing a period of recovery and growth. While it is difficult to predict the future with certainty, it is likely that rental prices will continue to rise in the short term. Tenants should be prepared for higher costs and take steps to find the best possible deals.

April 3, 01:29 PM • 106527 views

Georgia has reduced the visa-free period for Ukrainians from three years to one year

Exclusive
April 3, 09:14 AM • 343064 views

US trade war: experts explained the consequences for Ukraine and America itself

April 3, 08:00 AM • 173508 views

Easter basket: how much will it cost this year

April 3, 06:50 AM • 144832 views

"Difficult, but not critical": government assessed Trump's tariffs for Ukraine and is working on better terms

Exclusive
April 3, 06:00 AM • 196113 views

Fintech expert Olena Sosiedka explained how the market will change after the legalization of cryptocurrencies in Ukraine

April 2, 07:23 PM • 124839 views

Ukraine has returned 11 children from the occupied territories and Russia

April 2, 06:52 PM • 108151 views

Semi-final of the Ukrainian Football Cup: participants determined

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

+8°
1.2m/s
67%
Starlink

Instagram

Telegram

Shahed-136

The Guardian

Trump's trade war will collapse the world economy: OECD forecast

Kyiv • UNN

 • 15681 views

OECD forecasts a slowdown in global growth due to Trump's tariffs. Mexico will suffer the most, and Americans will lose more than $1,600 a year.

Trump's trade war will collapse the world economy: OECD forecast

The Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development (OECD) warns that an escalation of the trade war, initiated by the new US president, is likely to harm global growth.

UNN reports with reference to Financial Times.

In its interim forecast report, published on Monday, the OECD warned that Donald Trump's trade war is already causing "significant damage" to the global economy. Global growth will slow down this year and next year. Inflation will be stronger than previously expected.

Global growth will slow from 3.2% last year to 3.1% and 3% in 2025 and 2026 respectively. Inflation will be more persistent than previously expected. Higher trade barriers will contribute to persistent inflation.

- according to the OECD's interim forecast

Examples of negative impact

Given the measures that Trump has already made official, Mexico will be the most affected, entering a recession from 2025 and reducing its gross domestic product (GDP) by 1.3%, which is 2.5 percentage points less than the OECD expected in December 2024.

Growth forecasts for Canada have also been lowered: the report refers to a meagre 0.7% increase in activity in both 2025 and 2026, as a result of a 1.3 point correction to the forecast.

US GDP growth will slow from 2.8 percent last year to 2.2 percent this year and 1.6 percent in 2026, the OECD said. In addition, US growth this year will be 0.2 percentage points slower than the OECD previously expected.

American consumers will take a hit equivalent to a reduction in real net disposable income per household of more than $1,600. Interest rates will have to be raised by a full percentage point

Economist's comment

Clearly, trade uncertainty and economic policy uncertainty are causing significant damage. Consumer confidence has fallen in many countries, including Canada, Mexico, the US and some others.

- Alvaro Pereira, OECD chief economist, told the Financial Times.

The OECD called on the US president (without naming him) to reduce trade tensions and tariffs that he has already introduced, and to make his policies more predictable for the benefit of the global economy.

Reminder

Donald Trump announced an increase in tariffs on Canadian steel and aluminum to 50% in response to Ontario's 25% increase in electricity tariffs.

The EU is launching countermeasures against the US over steel and aluminum tariffs.

The European Union responded to US tariffs on steel and aluminum by publishing a list of goods that will be affected by tariffs. It includes meat, poultry, alcohol, chewing gum and women's negligee.

Trump threatened to impose a 200% duty on European wines if the EU does not abolish the 50% duty on whiskey from the US.

Ihor Telezhnikov

Ihor Telezhnikov

EconomyNews of the World
Financial Times
Mexico
Donald Trump
European Union
Canada
United States
