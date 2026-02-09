Oil prices fall as Middle East tensions ease between the US and Iran

$43.140.00
February 8, 07:59 PM
Ternuvate is ours: Ukrainian military cleared the village in Zaporizhzhia direction from occupiersVideo
February 8, 05:37 PM
Kyiv expects an additional 9 MW of capacity to be launched today - Shmyhal
February 8, 04:39 PM
An earthquake of magnitude 3.0 occurred in Poltava region
Exclusive
February 8, 01:58 PM
On the threshold of the eclipse corridor: astro-forecast for February 9-15
February 8, 12:29 PM
The film "2000 Meters to Andriivka" received an award from the Directors Guild of America
Exclusive
February 8, 10:00 AM
Fire and fines: what charging electric cars from a home outlet can lead to
February 8, 08:45 AM
Emergency blackouts reduced in some regions - Ukrenergo
February 8, 08:35 AM
Zelenskyy signed decrees on new sanctions against Russian missile manufacturers and the financial sector
February 7, 08:45 PM
Winner of the 2026 National Selection: Leleka to represent Ukraine at EurovisionPhotoVideo
February 7, 08:13 PM
Critical situation in Kyiv region: acute energy deficit and death of a rescuer - the OBA told detailsPhoto
Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Popular news
India joins war on 'shadow fleet', detains three tankers - mediaVideoFebruary 8, 06:41 PM • 20505 views
Air defense missiles are needed every day, protection from Russian ballistic missiles is needed every day - Zelenskyy to partnersFebruary 8, 06:57 PM • 5096 views
Explosions heard in Kyiv amid ballistic missile threatFebruary 8, 07:07 PM • 6092 views
Epic footage: Air Force shows how an F-16 pilot destroys an enemy Shahed droneVideoFebruary 8, 08:13 PM • 5354 views
Partial evacuation of the population announced in Russia's Belgorod due to heating system collapse10:41 PM • 4970 views
Floral symbolism – how to choose a meaningful bouquet for Valentine's DayPhotoFebruary 8, 07:00 AM • 32009 views
Valentine's Day without banalities: original gift ideasPhotoFebruary 7, 07:00 AM • 53442 views
Marriages from the age of 14 will not happen - the corresponding amendment will not be introduced into the civil code: why they changed their mind and what experts say about itPhoto
Exclusive
February 6, 02:41 PM • 71797 views
Gambling past and Russian trace: who really stands behind the Odrex clinicPhotoFebruary 6, 11:15 AM • 65612 views
Not only closed cases against businesses, but also an investigation into the actions of law enforcement: how the Prosecutor General's Office is progressing in its fight against pressure on businesses
Exclusive
February 6, 11:00 AM • 65802 views
UNN Lite
MAYOROVA spoke about a rapidly growing breast tumor: the singer assures it is benign and not life-threateningPhotoFebruary 6, 05:59 PM • 26357 views
Kylie Jenner stunned everyone: a pomegranate seed bra in a new photoshootVideoFebruary 5, 06:35 PM • 40369 views
Louis Vuitton unveiled a truck-shaped desk clock for 650,000 eurosFebruary 5, 03:30 PM • 41823 views
"When words are unnecessary": Olena Mozgova showed her military husband and a tender moment with their daughterVideoFebruary 5, 01:14 PM • 50328 views
Star of "The Voice of Ukraine" showed her daughter for the first time and revealed her namePhotoFebruary 5, 11:46 AM • 52922 views
Oil prices fall as Middle East tensions ease between the US and Iran

Kyiv • UNN

 • 104 views

Global oil prices fell following news of diplomatic talks between the US and Iran in Oman. Brent crude dropped to $67, WTI to $63 per barrel, and India refused to import Russian crude oil.

Oil prices fall as Middle East tensions ease between the US and Iran

Global oil prices fell after news of the start of diplomatic talks between the US and Iran in Oman. The reduced likelihood of military conflict in the region eased traders' fears of supply disruptions, leading to a drop in fuel prices. This is reported by Bloomberg, writes UNN.

Details

The price of Brent crude oil fell to $67 per barrel, and West Texas Intermediate (WTI) is trading at $63. Tehran called the meeting in Muscat "a step forward" in resolving the nuclear issue, which the market perceived as a signal for de-escalation.

Trump allowed additional tariffs against countries trading with Iran07.02.26, 10:01 • 4640 views

Despite the concentration of American troops in the region, Donald Trump announced another round of talks this week. At the same time, Washington continues to prepare a tariff package for countries cooperating with Iran, in parallel with coordinating actions with Israel.

Trade agreements and the India factor

News about the reorientation of the Indian market also influenced price dynamics. According to Trump, New Delhi agreed to abandon imports of Russian crude oil as part of a new trade agreement.

India joins war on 'shadow fleet', detains three tankers - media08.02.26, 20:41 • 20627 views

Although the Indian side officially emphasizes the priority of its own energy security, traders are already factoring in a possible reduction in flows from Russia. The combination of diplomatic successes in the Middle East and changes in logistics routes in Asia creates prerequisites for further market stabilization.

Trump canceled tariffs for India after the country stopped buying Russian oil07.02.26, 04:58 • 5614 views

Stepan Haftko

EconomyNews of the World
Nuclear weapons
Sanctions
Energy
Israel
Bloomberg L.P.
New Delhi
Washington, D.C.
Muscat
Donald Trump
India
Asia
Oman
United States
Iran