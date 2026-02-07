Trump canceled tariffs for India after the country stopped buying Russian oil

$43.140.03
Exclusive
February 6, 04:55 PM
Sanctions hit Russia hard, but the Kremlin does not stop: The Commissioner of the President of Ukraine for Sanctions told how Western pressure works
Exclusive
February 6, 04:00 PM
Computer glasses: real protection or clever marketing
February 6, 02:58 PM
The NBU does not rule out that electricity and other utility tariffs will increase after the heating season
February 6, 02:54 PM
Ban on seaborne oil supplies, new bans on metal imports, shadow fleet and banks: EU presents 20th package of sanctions against Russia
Exclusive
February 6, 02:41 PM
Marriages from the age of 14 will not happen - the corresponding amendment will not be introduced into the civil code: why they changed their mind and what experts say about itPhoto
February 6, 12:09 PM
Zelenskyy considers the work of the Air Force in some regions unsatisfactory: discussed solutions to improve the downing of "Shaheds"
Exclusive
February 6, 11:00 AM
Not only closed cases against businesses, but also an investigation into the actions of law enforcement: how the Prosecutor General's Office is progressing in its fight against pressure on businesses
Exclusive
February 6, 09:41 AM
Is Ukraine ready for the start of the Olympics: what is known about the team's condition before the first competitions
February 6, 09:02 AM
Ukraine's international reserves hit a new historical high, reaching $57.7 billion
Exclusive
February 5, 03:05 PM
"There will be problems, but unfortunately, we shouldn't expect the collapse of the Russian front": expert explained what Starlink's disconnection means for the enemy army
Marriages from the age of 14 will not happen - the corresponding amendment will not be introduced into the civil code: why they changed their mind and what experts say about itPhoto
February 6, 02:41 PM
Not only closed cases against businesses, but also an investigation into the actions of law enforcement: how the Prosecutor General's Office is progressing in its fight against pressure on businesses
February 6, 11:00 AM
"There will be problems, but unfortunately, we shouldn't expect the collapse of the Russian front": expert explained what Starlink's disconnection means for the enemy army
February 5, 03:05 PM
Trump canceled tariffs for India after the country stopped buying Russian oil

Kyiv • UNN

 • 40 views

US President Donald Trump has canceled 25% punitive tariffs on imports from India. This decision is related to India's cessation of Russian oil purchases and the reduction of trade barriers.

Trump canceled tariffs for India after the country stopped buying Russian oil

US President Donald Trump has signed a decree to abolish 25% punitive tariffs on all imports from India, which were introduced due to the purchase of Russian oil. This is reported by Reuters, informs UNN.

Details

It is noted that earlier this week, Trump announced a trade agreement with India, which lowered American tariffs on Indian goods to 18%. In exchange, New Delhi agreed to stop buying Russian oil and lower trade barriers.

India is heavily dependent on oil imports, covering about 90% of its needs, while imports of cheaper Russian oil have helped reduce its import costs after Moscow's invasion of Ukraine in 2022, while Western countries imposed sanctions on its energy exports.

- the publication writes.

The authors add that India has recently begun to slow down its purchases from Russia. Thus, in January, they amounted to about 1.2 million barrels per day and are predicted to decrease to approximately 1 million barrels per day in February and to 800,000 barrels per day in March.

Recall

According to Reuters, India and the United States plan to sign a trade agreement in March, after which New Delhi will lower tariffs on American goods. India will buy $500 billion worth of American goods, including Boeing aircraft.

Vadim Khlyudzinsky

EconomyPolitics
Sanctions
Energy
War in Ukraine
Reuters
New Delhi
India
United States
Ukraine