Oil prices rise: OPEC+ decision and new sanctions risks from Russia push prices up

Exclusive
07:01 AM • 350 views
Should you buy an apartment in autumn: expert spoke about prices and risks in the real estate market
06:31 AM • 1856 views
The Cabinet of Ministers updated the rules for reservation and mobilization: focus on defense enterprises and clarification of procedures
September 8, 09:35 PM • 5622 views
US ends cooperation with Europe on countering disinformation from Russia, China, and Iran
September 8, 05:31 PM • 17290 views
Enemy attacked Cabinet of Ministers building with Iskander missile - Yermak
September 8, 04:59 PM • 31382 views
Yermak discussed security guarantees and strengthening sanctions against Russia with Rubio
September 8, 03:42 PM • 35019 views
2026 World Cup Qualifiers: Ukraine national team to play second qualifying match against Azerbaijan
September 8, 12:50 PM • 27426 views
NATO Secretary General to travel to London for Ramstein-format meeting on September 9
September 8, 12:30 PM • 47827 views
A military unit that committed war crimes in Bucha was attacked in Russia: there are dead and wounded
Exclusive
September 8, 12:10 PM • 26938 views
Deficit in Ukrainian pharmacies: one of the most popular drugs disappeared from sale, what happened and when to expect its return
Exclusive
September 8, 09:57 AM • 27592 views
The Cyber Corps of the HUR blocked fuel cards in Russia and "crashed" dozens of enemy online resources
Should you buy an apartment in autumn: expert spoke about prices and risks in the real estate market
Exclusive
07:01 AM • 348 views
2026 World Cup Qualifiers: Ukraine national team to play second qualifying match against AzerbaijanPhotoVideoSeptember 8, 03:42 PM • 35018 views
AN-32P Firekiller: Ukrainian aircraft extinguishes large-scale fires abroadSeptember 8, 01:06 PM • 28384 views
MTV VMAs 2025 Winners: Lady Gaga and Ariana Grande Among the VictorsSeptember 8, 06:53 AM • 83668 views
How to get rid of ants in the apartment, garden and orchard: tipsPhotoSeptember 8, 06:30 AM • 64142 views
Oil prices rise: OPEC+ decision and new sanctions risks from Russia push prices up

Kyiv • UNN

 • 742 views

Oil prices rose after OPEC+'s decision to increase production less significantly and rumors of new sanctions against Russia. Brent and WTI rose to $66.37 and $62.58 per barrel, respectively.

Oil prices rise: OPEC+ decision and new sanctions risks from Russia push prices up

Oil prices rose on September 9 after OPEC+'s decision to increase production more leniently than expected. In addition, prices are also affected by rumors of sanctions that may be imposed against Russia in the near future. This is reported by Reuters, writes UNN.

Details

By 03:35 GMT, Brent quotes rose by 0.53% to $66.37 per barrel, while American WTI added 0.51%, reaching $62.58 per barrel.

OPEC+ announced an increase in production from October by 137 thousand barrels per day. This is significantly lower than previous monthly increases (555 thousand in September and August, 411 thousand in July and June) and less than market experts predicted. As ANZ analyst Daniel Hynes notes, this step indicates a revision of previous reduction plans that were supposed to be in effect until 2026.

Norway restricts price cap on Russian oil06.09.25, 02:27 • 11098 views

Haitong Securities experts add that despite slower production growth, the key factor this year remains an oversupply in the market, as demand turned out to be lower than expected.

The geopolitical market also plays a significant role in this issue. After Russia's massive air strike on Kyiv, which caused a fire in a government building, Washington and Brussels are discussing new coordinated sanctions. US President Donald Trump confirmed his readiness for a "second phase" of restrictions, which could further reduce Russian oil exports and support prices.

Switzerland joined new EU sanctions against Russia: lowered oil price cap12.08.25, 19:18 • 3021 view

Meanwhile, investors are closely watching the US Federal Reserve meeting next week. The market estimates the probability of a quarter-point rate cut at almost 90%. Loosening monetary policy can stimulate economic activity and increase demand for oil.

Recall

The day before, oil prices rose by more than 1% due to the threat of new sanctions against Russian exports. OPEC+ is increasing production slower than expected, supporting price growth.

However, a few days ago, Brent and WTI oil futures fell amid expectations of increased OPEC+ production and rising US crude oil inventories. This led to weekly losses for the first time in three weeks.

Stepan Haftko

EconomyNews of the World
Brent Crude
Federal Reserve
OPEC
Reuters
Washington, D.C.
Donald Trump
Brussels
Kyiv