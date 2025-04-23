$41.520.14
The Defeat of the 51st GRAU Arsenal: Which Other Weapons Depots Have Been Attacked in Russia
02:18 PM • 9176 views

The Defeat of the 51st GRAU Arsenal: Which Other Weapons Depots Have Been Attacked in Russia

Exclusive
01:00 PM • 15382 views

Burial at the military memorial cemetery: when will the schedule be and at what stage is the construction

Exclusive
12:40 PM • 30819 views

NABUgate: Lawyers demand that NABU change the group of detectives - "from PR people to professionals"

Exclusive
12:29 PM • 22217 views

Earthquake in Istanbul: Ministry of Foreign Affairs says that Ukrainians have not contacted the consulate

Exclusive
11:49 AM • 25534 views

Ukraine will strengthen the protection of lawyers: signing of the Council of Europe Convention is expected in May - Head of the Verkhovna Rada Subcommittee

Exclusive
11:37 AM • 25940 views

Afraid of losing control: lawyer explains why ARMA head Duma is blocking the agency's reform

Exclusive
April 23, 08:41 AM • 32882 views

How to shop safely online: advice from a cybersecurity expert

April 23, 07:58 AM • 43238 views

Gas price for Ukrainians will remain unchanged for another year - Naftogaz

April 22, 06:22 PM • 65897 views

The US will lose a strategic partner in the person of Ukraine if it withdraws from the negotiation process - Zelenskyy

April 22, 05:32 PM • 92642 views

Zelenskyy stated that he is ready to meet with Trump in the Vatican

Oil fell by about 1% amid Kazakhstan's statements on production

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1320 views

Oil prices fell due to Kazakhstan's position on production, negating previous gains from sanctions against Iran. U.S. oil inventories fell, and Trump softened his tone on China.

Oil fell by about 1% amid Kazakhstan's statements on production

Oil prices fell about 1% on Wednesday after Kazakhstan "showed an audacious tone" regarding increased oil production, negating previous gains amid US sanctions against Iran, amid falling US oil inventories and a softer tone from President Donald Trump on China, UNN writes, citing Reuters.

Details

Brent crude futures fell 61 cents, or 0.9%, to $66.83 at 13:21 GMT (16:21 Kyiv time), while US West Texas Intermediate crude lost 55 cents, or 0.86%, to $63.12.

Earlier in the session, Brent traded at $68.65 a barrel, its highest since April 4.

Sending bearish signals, Kazakhstan's new energy minister told Reuters that his country would prioritize national interests over those of the OPEC+ producer group when making decisions about oil production levels.

Kazakhstan has angered other OPEC+ members by producing more than its allocated quotas, the publication writes.

Setting a lower price limit, the US imposed new sanctions against an Iranian shipping magnate whose network handles hundreds of millions of dollars worth of Iranian liquefied petroleum gas and crude oil.

Oil prices rose due to sanctions against Iran and a drop in US stocks23.04.25, 04:43 • 3214 views

Additional support for prices came from US oil inventories, which fell by about 4.6 million barrels last week, while gasoline inventories fell by 2.2 million barrels and distillate inventories fell by 1.6 million barrels, market sources said, citing data from the American Institute.

Fueling hopes for higher energy demand, Trump signaled on Tuesday that tariffs on Chinese imports could be lowered. China's Foreign Ministry said on Wednesday that the US must stop threatening if it wants to reach a deal.

Trump also backed away from threats to fire Fed Chairman Jerome Powell after days of criticizing the Fed for not lowering interest rates.

Julia Shramko

Julia Shramko

EconomyNews of the World
OPEC
Donald Trump
China
United States
Iran
Kazakhstan
Brent
