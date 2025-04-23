Oil prices rose due to sanctions against Iran and a drop in US stocks

$41.380.02
The US will lose a strategic partner in the person of Ukraine if it withdraws from the negotiation process - Zelenskyy
April 22, 06:22 PM • 16404 views

The US will lose a strategic partner in the person of Ukraine if it withdraws from the negotiation process - Zelenskyy

April 22, 05:32 PM • 32707 views

Zelenskyy stated that he is ready to meet with Trump in the Vatican

April 22, 01:40 PM • 66775 views

NABUgate: Kyiv lawyers Borzykh challenged NABU Kryvonos, outplaying them at their own game

Exclusive
April 22, 09:55 AM • 79328 views

The Rada demands that the NACP check Vasylchenko, the head of the Supervisory Board of "Derzhzembank", for a conflict of interest

April 22, 08:27 AM • 100546 views

Vatican announces date of Pope's funeral: ceremony to take place on Saturday

Exclusive
April 22, 07:51 AM • 156395 views

Presidential elections in Romania: risks for Ukraine and division in the EU

April 21, 04:24 PM • 120188 views

Ukraine, Britain, France, and the USA will hold talks in London on Wednesday - Zelenskyy

Exclusive
April 21, 02:32 PM • 226396 views

Sviatoslav Shevchuk and Mykola Bychok: Expert told if there is a chance for Ukrainian Catholic hierarchs to become Pope

April 21, 01:43 PM • 119218 views

Syrskyi: Russians are trying to dislodge Defense Forces from the Kursk region and capture border territories of Sumy region, the enemy's offensive has been thwarted

Exclusive
April 21, 01:37 PM • 85318 views

In the Rada, they are against the transfer of NAAS land to the State Property Fund, as this will lead to the undermining of food and economic security

Popular news

Reserve+ will now send notifications if a person liable for military service is wanted by the TCC - Ministry of Defense

April 22, 04:39 PM • 21551 views

The US in London will propose to Kyiv to recognize Crimea as Russian and freeze the front - WP

April 22, 04:57 PM • 6918 views

After the ceasefire, Ukraine is ready for negotiations with Russia in any format - Zelenskyy

April 22, 04:59 PM • 6122 views

Rubio is not going to London for negotiations on the war in Ukraine: who will represent the USA

April 22, 05:37 PM • 10947 views

In Kharkiv, the number of victims has increased to 11 due to a Russian drone attack

April 22, 06:12 PM • 6444 views
Publications

Dubious motives: why is ARMA head Duma blocking the reform of the agency?

April 22, 02:43 PM • 42556 views

NABUgate: Kyiv lawyers Borzykh challenged NABU Kryvonos, outplaying them at their own game

April 22, 01:40 PM • 66775 views

Viral seedlings made in Europe: why Ukrainian farmers are losing crops and money

April 22, 12:23 PM • 64595 views

Presidential elections in Romania: risks for Ukraine and division in the EU
Exclusive

April 22, 07:51 AM • 156395 views

"They are passionate about their work": expert on the threat of destruction of Ukrainian science due to the seizure of NAAS lands

April 21, 03:15 PM • 125849 views
Actual people

Volodymyr Zelenskyy

Donald Trump

Pope Francis

Marco Rubio

Jonas Gahr Støre

Actual places

Ukraine

United States

London

Kyiv

Kharkiv

UNN Lite

Sean Ono's son called for an end to comparisons between him and his brother Julian

April 22, 03:52 PM • 14199 views

Trump's son communicates with college pals via Xbox, not giving out his number - media

April 22, 03:42 PM • 14777 views

George Clooney said that in 11 years of marriage, he never argued with his wife.

April 22, 10:22 AM • 45735 views

"Saved $65,000" of the remaining fee: Sebastian Stan confessed about work problems before the role in Marvel

April 22, 09:58 AM • 37455 views

Michael Bay and Sydney Sweeney are working on an adaptation of the iconic game OutRun for Universal - Deadline

April 22, 07:54 AM • 83078 views
Oil prices rose due to sanctions against Iran and a drop in US stocks

Kyiv • UNN

 • 220 views

Global oil prices rose by almost 1% due to sanctions against Iran and a reduction in US reserves. Brent price exceeded $68 per barrel.

Oil prices rose due to sanctions against Iran and a drop in US stocks

Oil prices rose amid new sanctions against Iran and a decrease in reserves in the US. This is reported by Reuters, reports UNN.

Details

Global oil prices rose on Wednesday morning by almost one percent, continuing the gradual strengthening that began the day before. The market is reacting to the renewed sanctions pressure on Iran, the reduction in US oil reserves and signs of a softening tone from Washington regarding monetary policy.

In particular, American WTI oil traded at over $64 a barrel, and the price of North Sea Brent reached over $68. This increase was a response to actions by the US, which expanded the sanctions list to include an Iranian businessman involved in the transportation of energy resources. We are talking about structures responsible for supplying significant volumes of Iranian oil and liquefied gas to the world market, which previously brought Iran hundreds of millions of dollars.

At the same time, the market reacted to statistics according to which strategic oil reserves in the United States have significantly decreased. According to preliminary estimates, the decrease exceeded 4 million barrels, which indicates high demand or a reduction in supply within the country.

Let us remind

Earlier it was reported that oil prices fell: Brent below $67, WTI to $63. This happened amid concerns about the impact of the US trade war on demand and tracking negotiations between Washington and Tehran on the nuclear program, which may affect supplies.

Oil fell amid the focus on the "truce" in Russia's war against Ukraine, US-Iran talks21.04.25, 08:32 • 3812 views

 

Julia Kotwicka

Julia Kotwicka

News of the World
Brent Crude
Washington, D.C.
United States
Iran
Brent
