07:38 AM
Odesa was completely flooded during the bad weather: a commission was created to investigate the causes of the tragedy
06:36 AM • 8268 views
Russian missile modernization outpaces Ukrainian Patriot defense system - Financial Times
05:53 AM • 10233 views
US to provide Ukraine with intelligence for deep strikes inside Russia - WSJ
05:30 AM • 16855 views
"Dynamo" - "Crystal Palace", "Aberdeen" - "Shakhtar": Ukrainian clubs start in the Conference LeaguePhoto
03:16 AM • 13850 views
EU prepares tougher sanctions against Russia - Von der Leyen
October 1, 11:57 PM • 17640 views
Defense Forces cut through the "Dobropillia salient" and advanced up to 1400 m - SyrskyiPhoto
October 1, 05:21 PM • 35905 views
Chernihiv region introduces hourly power outage schedules
Exclusive
October 1, 03:19 PM • 46142 views
Anti-Corruption or Commercial Bureau? Why NABU cases turn into business disputes
Exclusive
October 1, 02:16 PM • 30176 views
"They will be unable to react quickly enough to any escalation and to problems": political scientist assessed how the US shutdown could affect Ukraine
Exclusive
October 1, 12:21 PM • 52430 views
Parliamentary elections in the Czech Republic: political scientist explained how they will affect Ukraine
Odesa was completely flooded during the bad weather: a commission was created to investigate the causes of the tragedy

Kyiv • UNN

 • 2560 views

Powerful bad weather completely flooded Odesa, causing the death of 10 people and large-scale destruction. Deputy Prime Minister Oleksiy Kuleba announced the completion of search operations and the start of a commission to investigate the circumstances of the tragedy.

Odesa was completely flooded during the bad weather: a commission was created to investigate the causes of the tragedy

The powerful bad weather that hit Odesa caused large-scale destruction, complete flooding of the city, and human casualties. The authorities announced the completion of search and rescue operations and the start of a commission to investigate the circumstances of the tragedy. This was reported by Deputy Prime Minister Oleksiy Kuleba and State Emergency Service spokeswoman Maryna Averina, writes UNN.

Details

Deputy Prime Minister Oleksiy Kuleba reported that the natural disaster claimed the lives of ten people, but more than 380 residents were rescued.

The aftermath of the natural disaster is being eliminated in Odesa. This morning, I held a coordination meeting on the situation in the city. Rescuers have completed search operations. As a result of the bad weather, 10 people died. At the same time, more than 380 residents were rescued 

– he noted.

According to Kuleba, emergency recovery work covered more than 60 facilities, and about 30 remain problematic. Most of the flooding was recorded in underground parking lots, from which more than 15,000 cubic meters of water have already been pumped out. Special attention is paid to shelters: out of 42 flooded shelters, cleaning has already been completed in 40.

I expect a report from the city by 7:00 PM on the processed applications from people and interim results on housing inspection. Starting today, a commission will begin work to investigate the causes and circumstances of the tragedy 

– Kuleba stated.

The natural disaster turned the streets of Odesa into rivers, and some areas into dangerous traps. Maryna Averina, spokeswoman for the State Emergency Service in Odesa region, reported on the details of rescuing people in the city during the bad weather. 

We rescued people from 7 buses, one of which was international. The big problem was that some people did not want to leave their flooded cars, but the water continued to rise and actually covered these cars. Then they already panicked and called, asking to be rescued 

– reported the spokeswoman of the State Emergency Service in Odesa region.

She also noted that Odesa was practically completely flooded, it was impossible to drive in the city, and the rain did not stop.

Local authorities have started the work of commissions to inspect housing and prepare compensation for victims. More than 500 reports have been received by the hotline of the single citizen appeal center.

Two injured and power outages in Odesa region after Russia's night attack02.10.25, 09:10 • 2034 views

Despite the natural disaster and additional destruction after the night Russian shelling, 46,000 subscribers remain without electricity in the city. Energy workers are working in difficult conditions, while water and gas supply are functioning normally.

To support residents, 161 "points of invincibility" are being prepared for opening, where people can warm up and charge their devices.

Recall

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy reported that he had instructed a full investigation after the death of nine people due to bad weather in Odesa, and to prepare a report this week.

In Odesa region, work continues to eliminate the consequences of bad weather, approximately 28,000 families remain without electricity.

Today, October 2, in Odesa, a Day of Mourning has been declared for those killed during the torrential rains and floods.  

Stepan Haftko

