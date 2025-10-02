Two injured and power outages in Odesa region after Russia's night attack

In Odesa region, where a Ukrzaliznytsia depot was hit by an enemy attack overnight, two people are known to have been injured as a result of the Russian attack, and there are power outages, said Odesa OVA head Oleh Kiper on Thursday in Telegram, writes UNN.

"Overnight, the enemy once again attacked the civilian infrastructure of Odesa region. Despite the active work of air defense, as a result of the night air attack, a transport infrastructure facility was damaged. Unfortunately, one employee sustained shrapnel wounds. He was provided with medical assistance. The roof and glazing of a private house were also damaged, and another person was injured," Kiper wrote.

According to the head of the OVA, "power outages have been recorded". "By morning, energy workers managed to re-energize the damaged infrastructure from various sources where technically possible," he said.

"Currently, 11.3 thousand customers already have electricity. 46.6 thousand consumers remain temporarily without electricity. Repair work is ongoing," Kiper noted.

