Odesa TCC announced an internal investigation after a photo of a bloodied man appeared

The TCC and SP have released official information regarding an event that has resonated on social media. This concerns an incident that occurred on February 9-10 in Odesa during a check of a man's military registration documents. This was reported by the Odesa Regional Territorial Center for Recruitment and Social Support, according to UNN.

On February 9, 2026, in Odesa, during notification activities, a joint notification group consisting of TCC and SP servicemen and a representative of the National Police stopped a citizen to check his military registration documents (MRD). During the check, it was established that the person was wanted for violating military registration rules (Article 210 of the Code of Administrative Offenses). - the post states.

Officials explained his legal status to the citizen and offered him to go to the TCC and SP unit to clarify the data. According to preliminary information, the man voluntarily agreed to be escorted.

Upon arrival at the destination, the citizen suddenly began to show unmotivated aggression and commit destructive acts, as a result of which he intentionally inflicted bodily harm on himself. Given the unstable psycho-emotional state of the person and the head injury sustained, the servicemen immediately provided first aid and called medics. The citizen was hospitalized in a specialized medical facility under the supervision of doctors. - the post emphasizes.

The TCC and SP reported that on February 10, while in the hospital, the patient committed a repeated act of aggression, which, according to the institution, threatened others. Doctors decided to isolate him in a special room with limited access.

It is noted that these facts are documented in the medical institution's journals and are confirmed by eyewitness testimonies.

Also, the TCC and SP commented on the information regarding the alleged improper treatment of the man's dog.

We also inform you: the information regarding the improper treatment of the animal (dog) that belonged to the citizen is a deliberate manipulation. At the time of the owner's hospitalization, the animal was provided with care and food on the territory of the TCC and SP unit. On the morning of February 10, the dog was handed over to relatives in satisfactory condition. - the post states.

The leadership of the Odesa Regional TCC and SP initiated an official investigation to provide a legal assessment of the actions of all participants in the event.

"At the same time, we draw the community's attention to the need to distinguish between objective facts and attempts to manipulate public opinion. We emphasize: legal order during martial law is based on strict adherence to legislation. Military registration is not a formality, but a constitutional duty. Attempts to replace the fulfillment of legal requirements regarding compliance with military registration rules with manipulative behavior do not exempt from personal responsibility for violating the law," the post emphasized.

Recall

In Cherkasy, a man who threw a grenade at police officers and TCC servicemen during a document check was detained. He faces punishment, up to life imprisonment.