Odesa TCC announced an internal investigation after a photo of a bloodied man appeared

09:46 AM • 3092 views
Psychologist explained how the concept of five love languages works in relationships
09:00 AM • 11886 views
Property seizures, pressure, and dragging out cases: a retired judge named signs of politically motivated cases
06:59 AM • 15392 views
Zelenskyy to announce plan for elections and referendum on February 24 - FT
February 10, 10:52 PM • 30903 views
In Kharkiv region, three small children and a man died under the rubble after a Russian strike
February 10, 08:12 PM • 32910 views
Does not consider the IOC ban justified: Heraskevych stated that he will not give up the "helmet of memory" at the 2026 OlympicsPhoto
February 10, 05:38 PM • 29993 views
Ukrainians aged 60 and over are allowed to serve under contract. Zelenskyy signed a decree
February 10, 05:08 PM • 30954 views
Currently, no one can make a decision regarding the refund of funds paid to the family of a fighter who was considered dead - Lubinets
February 10, 04:55 PM • 24949 views
A regional state of emergency has been declared in the energy sector in Kharkiv Oblast - OMA
February 10, 03:55 PM • 19952 views
American TV channel Newsmax prepares for launch in Ukraine: why a major media player enters the Ukrainian market
February 10, 01:08 PM • 23153 views
"Tariffs should not be a tool of social policy": why electricity price hikes are only a matter of time and a necessary step to heal the energy market
US National Intelligence Director Tulsi Gabbard disbands special group for studying foreign influenceFebruary 11, 04:40 AM • 6976 views
Captain of the NewNew Polar Bear vessel pleads not guilty in case of damage to Baltic Sea cablesFebruary 11, 05:23 AM • 11572 views
US prosecutors failed to indict Democratic lawmakers for calling on the military05:38 AM • 6654 views
"In wartime, this is not petty corruption": Prosecutor General Kravchenko announced the exposure of a 2.6 million UAH scheme at the main military hospitalVideo07:17 AM • 11968 views
Ukrainian woman found dead in a park in Berlin: murder suspect detainedVideo07:49 AM • 5146 views
Why hundreds of thousands of pensioners had their payments suspended and how to restore them10:54 AM • 1208 views
Property seizures, pressure, and dragging out cases: a retired judge named signs of politically motivated cases
09:00 AM • 11877 views
Starlink Whitelist: How to Properly Register Your Terminal via ASC or Diia, Step-by-Step GuidePhotoFebruary 10, 01:55 PM • 33392 views
"Diia" changes form of ownership: what does the transition from a state enterprise to a joint-stock company mean and are Ukrainians' data safe?
February 10, 12:23 PM • 40013 views
Odrex and land grabbing in Odesa: how the founders of the scandalous clinic may be connected to the change of boundaries and purpose of the plotFebruary 10, 12:05 PM • 36212 views
Bad Bunny's Super Bowl Halftime Show performance garnered over 128 million views - Media08:43 AM • 3820 views
"This is my sin": Liliya Sandulesa spoke about pregnancy with Ivo Bobul and abortionFebruary 9, 05:00 PM • 26694 views
"The Mandalorian & Grogu" returns: Lucasfilm unveiled a new teaser during the Super BowlVideoFebruary 9, 03:48 PM • 28334 views
Penisgate at the 2026 Olympics: amid WADA investigation, experts reveal risks of hyaluronic acid injections into genitalsFebruary 9, 03:11 PM • 27578 views
Bad Bunny performed at the Super Bowl, Trump called the show a "slap in the face to the country"PhotoVideoFebruary 9, 06:52 AM • 52997 views
Odesa TCC announced an internal investigation after a photo of a bloodied man appeared

Kyiv • UNN

 • 356 views

The Odesa TCC and SP is conducting an internal investigation following an incident on February 9-10, when a man wanted for violating military registration rules inflicted bodily harm upon himself. The man, who was on the wanted list, was hospitalized after he "intentionally inflicted bodily harm upon himself" while at the TCC.

Odesa TCC announced an internal investigation after a photo of a bloodied man appeared

The TCC and SP have released official information regarding an event that has resonated on social media. This concerns an incident that occurred on February 9-10 in Odesa during a check of a man's military registration documents. This was reported by the Odesa Regional Territorial Center for Recruitment and Social Support, according to UNN.

On February 9, 2026, in Odesa, during notification activities, a joint notification group consisting of TCC and SP servicemen and a representative of the National Police stopped a citizen to check his military registration documents (MRD). During the check, it was established that the person was wanted for violating military registration rules (Article 210 of the Code of Administrative Offenses).

- the post states.

Officials explained his legal status to the citizen and offered him to go to the TCC and SP unit to clarify the data. According to preliminary information, the man voluntarily agreed to be escorted.

Upon arrival at the destination, the citizen suddenly began to show unmotivated aggression and commit destructive acts, as a result of which he intentionally inflicted bodily harm on himself. Given the unstable psycho-emotional state of the person and the head injury sustained, the servicemen immediately provided first aid and called medics. The citizen was hospitalized in a specialized medical facility under the supervision of doctors.

- the post emphasizes.

The TCC and SP reported that on February 10, while in the hospital, the patient committed a repeated act of aggression, which, according to the institution, threatened others. Doctors decided to isolate him in a special room with limited access.

It is noted that these facts are documented in the medical institution's journals and are confirmed by eyewitness testimonies.

Also, the TCC and SP commented on the information regarding the alleged improper treatment of the man's dog.

We also inform you: the information regarding the improper treatment of the animal (dog) that belonged to the citizen is a deliberate manipulation. At the time of the owner's hospitalization, the animal was provided with care and food on the territory of the TCC and SP unit. On the morning of February 10, the dog was handed over to relatives in satisfactory condition.

- the post states.

The leadership of the Odesa Regional TCC and SP initiated an official investigation to provide a legal assessment of the actions of all participants in the event.

"At the same time, we draw the community's attention to the need to distinguish between objective facts and attempts to manipulate public opinion. We emphasize: legal order during martial law is based on strict adherence to legislation. Military registration is not a formality, but a constitutional duty. Attempts to replace the fulfillment of legal requirements regarding compliance with military registration rules with manipulative behavior do not exempt from personal responsibility for violating the law," the post emphasized.

Recall

In Cherkasy, a man who threw a grenade at police officers and TCC servicemen during a document check was detained. He faces punishment, up to life imprisonment.

Alla Kiosak

