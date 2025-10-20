Odesa region harvested 3.7 million tons of grain despite record drought
Farmers in Odesa region have completed the harvest of early grains, yielding 3.7 million tons of grain. This ensures the food security of the region, despite the unprecedented drought.
Farmers in Odesa region have completed the harvest of early grains. Despite an unprecedented drought, we have a decent result: 3.7 million tons of grain have been harvested.
According to Oleh Kiper, among the key indicators are:
- Wheat - 2.55 million tons;
- Barley - 890.6 thousand tons;
- Rapeseed - 574.4 thousand tons.
"The basis of the region's food security is ensured," added the head of the Odesa OVA.
In Ukraine, farmers harvested over 31.5 million tons of new crop grains and legumes, having threshed 65% of the sown areas. The harvesting of wheat, barley, peas, and rapeseed has been completed.
