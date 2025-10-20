Odesa region harvested 3.7 million tons of grain despite record drought

$41.640.00
Trump urged Zelenskyy to accept Moscow's terms, otherwise Putin would "destroy" Ukraine - FT
04:40 PM • 22256 views
The enemy is ready for a massive strike on Ukraine – an attack is possible within 48-72 hours – monitoring
Exclusive
October 19, 03:10 PM • 55295 views
A week that changes the world around us: astro-forecast for October 20-27Photo
October 19, 02:19 PM • 35398 views
End of peace in the Middle East? Israel launched powerful airstrikes on Gaza after militant attacks - mediaVideo
October 19, 09:24 AM • 36809 views
Russians launched over 3270 attack drones and 1370 aerial bombs at Ukraine in a week - ZelenskyyVideo
Exclusive
October 19, 08:44 AM • 38725 views
In Vinnytsia region, a man set himself and his son on fire
October 18, 09:14 PM • 45447 views
Putin is ready to cede Zaporizhzhia and Kherson regions in exchange for full control over Donetsk
October 18, 08:45 PM • 54321 views
Suspect arrested in Ireland in murder of 17-year-old Ukrainian Vadym Davydenko
Exclusive
October 18, 10:58 AM • 47759 views
In Vinnytsia, a driver ran over a police officer
Exclusive
October 18, 08:50 AM • 46618 views
In Ternopil region, a Brazilian stabbed his compatriotVideo
OnlyFans overtakes Apple and NVIDIA: becomes the world's most profitable company by revenue per employeePhotoOctober 19, 12:15 PM • 21408 views
Louvre robbery lasted seven minutes – French Interior MinistryOctober 19, 12:30 PM • 9676 views
Pro-Russian Romanian MEP threatens to "break Zelenskyy's legs"PhotoOctober 19, 01:06 PM • 29081 views
Putin will not end the war without getting a part of Ukraine - TrumpOctober 19, 03:10 PM • 13247 views
Antonio Banderas' daughter got married: Stella had a lavish wedding with celebrity guests in SpainPhotoOctober 19, 04:07 PM • 9470 views
A week that changes the world around us: astro-forecast for October 20-27Photo
Exclusive
October 19, 03:10 PM • 55291 views
Ukrainian Youth Slang: A Dictionary of Modern Words and TermsPhotoOctober 19, 08:35 AM • 45557 views
AI in modern weapons: why the topic has become relevant, and what risks it carriesPhoto
Exclusive
October 17, 07:15 AM • 126215 views
European Commission presents roadmap to strengthen EU's defense capabilities: what's includedOctober 16, 12:39 PM • 147421 views
Ornithologist explained how to help a stork wintering in Ukraine and what is forbidden to doPhoto
Exclusive
October 16, 07:53 AM • 170889 views
Donald Trump
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Benjamin Netanyahu
Oleksandr Syrskyi
Ukraine
United States
France
Kherson Oblast
Gaza Strip
Jennifer Lopez revealed the name of the actor who is the best kisserOctober 19, 04:31 AM • 40256 views
New Facebook button allows AI to view photos you haven't uploaded yetOctober 18, 06:19 AM • 44961 views
She was in his inner circle for years: Media revealed Eminem's new girlfriendOctober 17, 08:07 PM • 63550 views
Sam Fender wins Mercury Prize 2025 for album "People Watching"VideoOctober 17, 10:57 AM • 63783 views
Actor Channing Tatum and his beloved Inka Williams impressed with a passionate kiss at the film's premiere: photoPhotoOctober 15, 03:48 PM • 90440 views
Social network
Financial Times
Shahed-136
Fox News
The Diplomat

Odesa region harvested 3.7 million tons of grain despite record drought

Kyiv • UNN

 • 542 views

Farmers in Odesa region have completed the harvest of early grains, yielding 3.7 million tons of grain. This ensures the food security of the region, despite the unprecedented drought.

Odesa region harvested 3.7 million tons of grain despite record drought

Farmers in Odesa region have completed the harvest of early grain crops. Despite a record drought, a solid result was achieved - 3.7 million tons of grain were harvested, which ensures the foundations of food security in the region. This was reported by UNN with reference to the Telegram channel of the head of the Odesa Regional Military Administration (OVA) Oleh Kiper, UNN reports.

Farmers in Odesa region have completed the harvest of early grains. Despite an unprecedented drought, we have a decent result: 3.7 million tons of grain have been harvested.

- the message says.

According to Oleh Kiper, among the key indicators are:

  • Wheat - 2.55 million tons;
    • Barley - 890.6 thousand tons;
      • Rapeseed - 574.4 thousand tons.

        "The basis of the region's food security is ensured," added the head of the Odesa OVA.

        In Ukraine, farmers harvested over 31.5 million tons of new crop grains and legumes, having threshed 65% of the sown areas. The harvesting of wheat, barley, peas, and rapeseed has been completed.

        Sowing Campaign 2025: Ukraine has sown winter crops on almost half of the planned fields07.10.25, 11:52 • 3809 views

        Vita Zelenetska

        EconomyAgronomy news
        Martial law
        War in Ukraine
        Oleh Kiper
        Odesa Oblast
        Ukraine