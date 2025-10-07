Sowing Campaign 2025: Ukraine has sown winter crops on almost half of the planned fields

Sowing continues in Ukraine, with over 3.5 million hectares of winter crops sown, or almost 50% of the projected area, the Ministry of Economy reported on Tuesday, writes UNN.

As of October 7, 2025, Ukrainian farmers have sown 3,557.0 million hectares of winter crops. This is almost 50% of the projected areas. Winter grains are sown in all regions of Ukraine. - the ministry reported.

In particular, the following have been sown:

winter wheat – 2,346.8 thousand hectares;

winter barley – 179.2 thousand hectares;

winter rye – 45.7 thousand hectares.

Among the leaders in grain crop sowing are Kirovohrad, Mykolaiv, and Poltava regions.

Winter rapeseed has been sown on 985.3 thousand hectares. The largest areas are in Vinnytsia, Khmelnytskyi, and Mykolaiv regions. Currently, farmers in 13 regions have completed sowing winter rapeseed.

