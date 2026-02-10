Occupiers target families of prisoners of war, threaten for Starlink registration - Coordination Headquarters

Russian occupiers, after the disconnection of illegal Starlink terminals, are looking for a way out and have turned their attention to the families of captured Ukrainians, threatening them to register "Starlinks," the Coordination Headquarters for the Treatment of Prisoners of War announced on Tuesday, writes UNN.

Details

"Once again, the enemy views the relatives and loved ones of captured Ukrainians as a resource for manipulation," the headquarters noted.

They indicated that the Ministry of Defense, in cooperation with Space X engineers, managed to disable illegal Starlink terminals. With their help, the aggressor country's army organized communication for military units and kamikaze drones, which caused significant damage in the rear.

Starlink shutdown paralyzed key tactic of Russian troops - Armed Forces of Ukraine

Looking for a way out of the difficult situation they found themselves in, the occupiers turned their attention to the families of prisoners. Cases of threats and demands to officially register Starlink terminals in their names have been recorded. This equipment is then to be used against Ukraine and Ukrainians - reported the coordination headquarters.

The Coordination Headquarters emphasized that cooperation with the enemy is extremely dangerous.

"Official registration of an enemy terminal allows easy identification of the person who did it, because you have to verify your identity during this process. The enemy uses the vulnerability of families. They don't care about the fate of Ukrainians: they are a disposable resource for them. If the terminal is used to control drones that destroy infrastructure and take lives, the fact that a Ukrainian citizen registered the terminal is grounds for criminal liability," the Coordination Headquarters indicated. "We strongly advise that if you receive offers or threats demanding you register Starlinks in your name or any other blackmail from the enemy, immediately contact the coordination headquarters and law enforcement agencies. We will advise you on what to do to avoid harming yourself and your loved ones."

Occupiers urgently supply satellite Internet to the front to replace Starlink - "Flash"



